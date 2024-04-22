Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and Vivid Clear Rx Team Up to Increase Access to Low-Priced Prescriptions

DALLAS & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) and Vivid Clear Rx, a pass-through pharmacy benefit manager, have teamed up to make it easy for patients to access low-cost prescriptions.

Now, eligible Vivid Clear Rx members have direct access to purchase affordable prescriptions and have them shipped through Cost Plus Drugs using their pharmacy benefit plan.

Cost Plus Drugs’ online pharmacy provides individuals with complete transparency into the drug pricing process. All medications are priced at cost with a 15% markup. Similarly, Vivid Clear Rx also provides transparent pricing, offering a 100% pass-through model and no spread pricing or hidden fees. By collaborating together, Cost Plus Drugs and Vivid Clear Rx aim to control drug costs for health plans and patients nationwide.

“As prescription prices continue to rise, it’s more important than ever that we help control these costs for employers and our members,” said Amy Wadstrom, president of Vivid Clear Rx. “Cost Plus Drugs’ upfront pricing model builds on our mission at Vivid Clear Rx to bring more transparency to the pharmacy benefit industry and helps shine a light on the opaqueness of traditional medication pricing.”

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as Vivid Clear Rx,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Cost Plus Drugs. “At Cost Plus Drugs, we are committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape through transparent drug pricing, and working with Vivid Clear Rx aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are ensuring affordability, accessibility, and clarity in medication costs, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being."

To learn more about Cost Plus Drugs, Vivid Clear Rx members can visit costplusdrugs.com.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

Vivid Clear Rx is a different kind of pharmacy benefit manager. Built on the traditions of its parent company, Hy-Vee, Inc., Vivid Clear Rx promotes transparent pricing, outstanding customer service, healthy lifestyles and quality services and solutions. The Vivid Clear Rx team brings decades of pharmacy experience, insights and relationships so clients get the value, clarity and savings they deserve. For more information, visit www.vividclearrx.com.