Stellar Cyber Partners with ESET to Deliver an Optimized Threat Detection and Response Solution

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESET, a global next-gen digital security company, announced a new partnership with Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, to deliver an optimized threat detection and response solution that enables MSSPs and enterprises to protect on-premises, cloud, hybrid, and IT/OT environments while focusing on cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

Stellar Cyber and ESET deliver products with intelligent automation that makes security teams more efficient and effective. ESET’s AI-native ESET PROTECT Platform and its modules enable organizations to easily protect an entire business environment, which, thanks to ESET’s proactive prevention-first approach supported by actionable telemetry from across the globe, prevents ransomware and other attacks from evolving into large-scale security incidents.

Integrating with Stellar Cyber, which specializes in processing and analyzing data from disparate products using deep machine learning models to identify suspected threats automatically – enabling fast remediation of threats, will give security teams a permanent advantage over attackers.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with ESET and the value of our combined solutions,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “ESET shares our passion to help secure our customers with a powerful, turnkey automated solution.”

Once the rich ESET threat data is ingested and normalized, the Stellar Cyber platform uses machine learning to identify potential threats against the environment. Once detected, Stellar Cyber’s built-in response capabilities, which include additional integrations with ESET, enable a security analyst to take remediation actions against the threat directly from the Stellar Cyber UI, streamlining the entire process.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Improving the proactive security posture of businesses and security providers

Dramatically minimizing the number of tools required to protect an organization

Driving a security team’s productivity by eliminating manual processes associated with moving data from one tool to another

Producing industry-low false-positive alert rates using cutting-edge threat detection technologies incorporated in the combined solution.

“Customers’ needs come first and foremost in our mind,” said Michal Jankech, VP of SMB and MSP Segment at ESET. “With the vast number of out-of-the-box integrations available from Stellar Cyber, our customers can supercharge their security operations without adding resources,” he concluded.

To learn more about this new partnership, read the solution brief.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.