GE HealthCare’s MIM Software collaborates with Elekta to help enhance radiation therapy treatments and improve patient outcomes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weeks after closing its acquisition of MIM Software – a global provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions – GE HealthCare is proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), a leader in precision radiation oncology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate innovation in software solutions that will help improve workflows, increase throughput, and enhance user experience for clinicians, while also enabling greater precision in treatment and less time spent at the hospital for patients.

Nearly two-thirds of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy (RT), a type of treatment that can either be given alone or in combination with surgery and/or chemotherapy.i However, it can take weeks for a patient to go from a cancer diagnosis to treatment, in part due to a persistent lack of interoperability and automation – a delay that may have a significant impact on patient outcomes.ii Furthermore, therapy advancements – such as hypofractionation, adaptive therapy, and more – may require precise, multi-modality imaging supported by advanced post processing.

“Our decision to join GE HealthCare was driven by a ‘shared vision of maximizing impact’ and our motivation for this collaboration with Elekta is no different,” explains Andy Nelson, CEO of MIM Software, GE HealthCare. “For decades, we have engaged directly with clinicians to understand their needs and bridge the divide by building solutions that streamline their clinical workflows and reduce treatment delays for patients. With the evolution of treatment planning software, we stand to make an impact on clinicians and patients worldwide. Now, we are excited to extend the reach of these efforts by boosting Elekta’s offerings with our vendor-agnostic solutions.”

GE HealthCare’s MIM Software portfolio with Elekta’s treatment planning software offerings will enable advanced and innovative oncology treatment planning in the delivery of radiation therapy. The collaboration is expected to drive innovation within treatment planning, harnessing MIM Software and Elekta’s respective strengths in regional markets to make solutions available globally.

“While this is an exciting step for both companies it’s a significant development for radiation therapy clinics and their patients,” adds Maurits Wolleswinkel, Elekta’s President Linac and Software Solutions. “This is a natural expansion of our portfolio, combining our innovative dose planning capabilities with MIM Software's proven track record of physician-preferred tools . Clinically, it means delivering on improved automation and adaptive therapy planning, as well as greater speed and accuracy. And our vendor-agnostic philosophy ensures that all radiation therapy providers stand to gain from this collaboration.”

Today’s announcement complements GE HealthCare and Elekta’s existing global collaboration agreement, which enables the two companies to provide hospitals with a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy.

“GE HealthCare and MIM Software have a long history of collaborating with healthcare systems, research institutions, and our fellow medical software and technology providers to meet the most pressing needs of our customers and their patients,” shares Ben Newton, General Manager, Oncology, GE HealthCare. “Today’s announcement is another demonstration of how MIM Software solutions enables advanced visualization and treatment planning offerings. We expect many more examples of this to come.”

GE HealthCare unites cancer screening with precision image guided therapy through an ecosystem of devices and digital solutions powered by AI to create seamless coordination and advance the patient journey throughout the entire pathway from early detection to follow up and assessment. This portfolio of oncology solutions – including Intelligent RT (iRT), Maestro, Discovery RT, and more – in combination with the company’s expertise and collaborations help drive optimization and transform personalized cancer care for improved outcomes.

For more information on GE HealthCare and MIM Software’s radiation therapy solutions, please visit GEHealthCare.com and MIMSoftware.com. GE HealthCare will also showcase MIM Software solutions at the following global conferences:

European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) in Glasgow, United Kingdom;

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, Illinois; and

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) in Toronto, Canada.

_________________________________

i ASTRO Legislative Priorities. Available at https://www.astro.org/uploadedFiles/Main_Site/Meetings_and_Events/2015_Advocacy_Day/Advocacy%20Day%20-%20iPad%20-%20(Linked).pdf. Accessed April 2023.

ii Li E, Clarke J, Ashrafian H, Darzi A, Neves AL. The Impact of Electronic Health Record Interoperability on Safety and Quality of Care in High-Income Countries: Systematic Review. J Med Internet Res. 2022 Sep 15;24(9):e38144. doi: 10.2196/38144. PMID: 36107486; PMCID: PMC9523524. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9523524/