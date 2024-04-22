Amprius and Stafl Systems Forge Strategic Partnership in High-Performance Battery Market

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Stafl Systems, a pioneer in advanced battery pack manufacturing, to offer high-performance battery solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of high-performance battery solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and urban air mobility (UAM) applications.

Amprius and Stafl Systems expect this collaboration to increase sales, expand market reach, and gain greater market share in the high-performance battery market segment. Under this alliance, Amprius will serve as Stafl Systems' preferred battery cell supplier by providing its high-performance SiCore™ battery cells. Amprius will work closely with Stafl Systems to facilitate timely battery evaluation and testing to ensure optimal performance for its targeted applications.

“We are confident that this partnership with Stafl Systems will help us continue innovating in the high-performance battery market,” said Ronnie Tao, Vice President of Business Development at Amprius Technologies. “By combining our cutting-edge SiCore battery cell technology with Stafl Systems' advanced pack manufacturing capabilities, we are poised to offer custom battery pack products at an increased volume with unparalleled performance, safety and reliability. We look forward to advancing our unmatched battery solutions to meet the evolving needs of electric mobility applications through this partnership.”

Stafl Systems, in turn, will act as Amprius' preferred battery pack integrator, leveraging its extensive experience in developing and manufacturing advanced battery packs tailored to specific customer needs. Stafl Systems carefully designs its battery management systems (BMS) to ensure unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and safety, providing significant benefits in precise state-of-charge (SOC) and state-of-health (SOH) measurements. By incorporating Amprius' high-energy SiCore cells into its battery packs, Stafl Systems expects to enhance the performance of its products, catering to the growing demand for high-performance batteries in electric mobility.

“The partnership with Amprius is an exciting development for our aviation and high-performance customers,” said Stafl Systems President Erik Stafl. “By integrating Amprius' SiCore cells into our battery packs, we aim to set new standards for performance and reliability in the industry, addressing the increasing demand for highly advanced battery solutions.”

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About Stafl Systems

Stafl Systems designs and manufactures battery packs and powertrain solutions for the aviation, marine, off-highway and defense industries. Stafl’s technology includes advanced and highly accurate Battery Management Systems, battery packs with high-performance cooling and both active and passive safety systems. Founded in 2010, Stafl Systems is led by Erik Stafl, 2008 alumni of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the former CEO of Arcimoto. Stafl’s battery systems have been used in record-breaking vehicles, aircraft and personal watercraft.

