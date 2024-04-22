SugarCRM and Liferay Partner to Support Digital Business Communities via DXP Solution Seamlessly Integrated with SugarCRM

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HANNOVER MESSE -- SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven sales automation platform, announced a new technology partnership with Liferay, here today at Hannover Messe, the world's leading industrial trade fair. Sugar is exhibiting at the conference (Hall 17, Stand F35), April 22-26.

Liferay’s flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provides organizations using Sugar a new way to streamline communications and real-time support delivery to customers, partners, and distributors. Using Liferay DXP – seamlessly integrated with Sugar – organizations can create personalized and tailored experiences to address specific business requirements and increase self-service opportunities for customers, partners, and distributors. Customer data stored in Sugar is easily presented in Liferay DXP, providing a unified solution across channels.

Liferay DXP for Sugar can be used to deploy a wide variety of business solutions, including self-service portals for customers to view knowledge base articles and manage support tickets; for partners to submit orders and view past invoices; or for distributors to check on inventory status. Liferay DXP makes it easy to deploy dynamic digital experiences tailored to different audiences, regions, languages, and products.

Robust digital experiences are becoming crucial in the business-to-business (B2B) realm as customers increasingly expect the same smooth digital journeys they experience in their lives as consumers. Leveraging data and content from the Sugar suite of service, sales, and marketing applications, and presenting it through experiences built on Liferay DXP enables B2B organizations to empower customers with self-service experiences and automated processes that remove friction. When customers and partners have always-on access to conduct transactions and communicate, it frees up time for sales and service personnel to focus on more impactful opportunities to build business and customer relationships.

The solution is ideal for compliance-driven industries, such as manufacturing, that have complex and lengthy sales and service cycles that require integration with other systems. The convenience of Single Sign-On, the peace of mind inherent in role-based security, and the time savings for specialized sales, service, and IT personnel are just some of the benefits customers can expect from leveraging Liferay DXP for Sugar. Liferay already has an established record in the manufacturing industry, with leading organizations, like Airbus Helicopters, Bosch, Jose Cuervo, Putzmeister, and Volkswagen as customers.

“In the manufacturing sector, customer experience has a significant impact on revenue, cross-sell/up-sell potential, and customer retention,” said Clint Oram, SugarCRM’s Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. “Liferay DXP for Sugar enables industrial companies to deliver world-class digital experiences with a high return on investment.”

“Liferay DXP for Sugar allows B2B organizations to make the most of customer data, delivering personalized experiences across touchpoints,” said Brian Chan, CEO, Liferay. “It puts the right information at the right time in the hands of employees, partners, and customers, enabling B2B organizations like manufacturers to compete on what truly differentiates them from the competition, experience.”

SugarCRM and Liferay will host a webinar featuring Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Kate Leggett, Connecting Manufacturer’s Front and Back Office, on May 10 at 12 p.m. AEST (10 a.m. SGT, 2 p.m. NZST, 7 p.m. PDT).

Please visit this link to register for the webinar and for more information.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.