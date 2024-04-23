TelevisaUnivision Announces Dynamic Partnerships with Latino Civic and Not-for-Profit Organizations to Amplify its "Vota Conmigo" Campaign for the 2024 Election Cycle

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company, has joined forces with prominent Latino civic and not-for-profit organizations to catapult its Vota Conmigo campaign to unprecedented heights. Vota Conmigo stands as a testament to TelevisaUnivision's unwavering commitment to empowering Hispanic voters across the United States. The establishment of these meaningful collaborations marks a pivotal moment, with the company uniting forces with these respected organizations to provide comprehensive, non-partisan, and Spanish language educational resources, drive record voter engagement and fight misinformation in the Hispanic community during this election cycle.

“These partnerships represent more than just a collaboration; they symbolize a collective commitment to democracy, empowerment and inclusion,” said Teri Arvesu, Senior Vice President, Social Impact and Sustainability at TelevisaUnivision. “United in purpose, we are harnessing the full power of our brand, breadth of our reach and partnerships in our communities to ignite a historic movement. Together, we are working to amplify the voices of Hispanic voters and ensure that every citizen is equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to make their voices heard.”

In an era where the stakes have never been higher, TelevisaUnivision and its esteemed partners stand united in their mission to ignite change, inspiring a new generation of Hispanic voters to embrace their civic duty with passion and purpose. The Vota Conmigo campaign integrates grassroots efforts, expert insights, and strategic amplification to empower voters and ensure their informed participation in the electoral process.

Engaging with TelevisaUnivision on the Vota Conmigo campaign are key organizations with a long track record of civic engagement 501(c)(3) and Latino civil rights, including Hispanic Federation, Mi Familia En Acción, Latino Victory Foundation, NALEO Educational Fund, Poder Latinx Collective Fund, UnidosUS, and Voto Latino Foundation, will play pivotal roles in mobilizing Hispanics on the ground and educating voters. These partners will conduct voter registration drives, organize informational workshops, and run phone banks to educate and register voters, along with the newly added Libre Institute. Additionally, entities like AIandYOU, News Literacy Project, National Hispanic Media Coalition, and the Univision Foundation will leverage their expertise to effectively educate and inoculate Hispanics against mis- and disinformation. They will disseminate accurate voting information and research publications across digital platforms to educate the public. TelevisaUnivision has also joined coalitions like Vote Early Day and the National Voter Registration Day.

Furthermore, We Are All Human, the Latino Coalition, Hispanic Leadership Foundation, and a growing host of other ambassador organizations will join efforts to amplify the voter empowerment message of Vota Conmigo by leveraging their platforms, communities, and sphere of influence.

“By expanding this campaign beyond our media platforms and into our communities, we're not just amplifying voices; we're empowering Hispanics across the country, activating the Hispanic vote, and shaping a future defined by our collective strength and unity,” continued Arvesu.

In addition to offering their strategic input and counsel, these influential organizations are committed to amplifying Vota Conmigo initiatives through community outreach and on-air interviews across their diverse networks to engage Latino voters throughout the election cycle.

Throughout the campaign, TelevisaUnivision will dedicate coveted programming slots on the company's broadcast, audio, digital and streaming platforms, as well as deploy on-the-ground resources in Hispanic communities, to educate Hispanics on voter registration tools and regional vote-by-mail options available across the nation. Efforts will include multiplatform roadblocks, on-air PSAs, mini-series, documentaries, and other special content.

To learn more about the Vota Conmigo campaign and all the programming and information available to Hispanic audiences throughout this election cycle, visit univision.com/VotaConmigo. For more information about TelevisaUnivision, please visit televisaunivision.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

