Knight Federal Solutions and SIMETRI Win DHA - COES2 Contract to Enhance Military Medical Training

Knight Federal Solutions, in partnership with SIMETRI, Inc., is proud to announce the 5-year prime contract award of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) - Complicated Obstetrical Emergency Simulation System 2 (COES2) contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight Federal Solutions, in partnership with SIMETRI, Inc., is proud to announce the 5-year prime contract award of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) - Complicated Obstetrical Emergency Simulation System 2 (COES2) contract. This significant achievement underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing medical training and simulation technologies to support Medical Simulation and Training Program Management Office (MST PMO).

The COES2 program provides cutting-edge training solutions for perinatal healthcare personnel, focusing on complicated obstetric emergency care. The purpose is to greatly reduce life-threatening risks to mothers and newborns at 49 military inpatient facilities worldwide for the Military Health System.

"Receiving the COES2 contract is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation in medical simulation," says Chris Baeten, CEO of Knight Federal Solutions. "In collaboration with SIMETRI, we are excited to support the mission of enhancing the skills of military medical personnel, ultimately leading to improved patient care and safety."

Angela M. Alban, President and CEO of SIMETRI, adds, "Our partnership with Knight Federal on the COES2 project allows us to leverage our expertise to deliver high-quality, evidence-based training that makes a real difference. We are thrilled to continue providing advanced medical training for the Warfighter.”

This contract not only highlights the capabilities of Knight Federal and SIMETRI in delivering comprehensive, realistic, and effective training solutions but also emphasizes their role in supporting the military's focus on healthcare excellence.

For further information, please visit Knight Federal at https://knightfederal.com and SIMETRI at https://simetri.us

About Knight Federal Solutions

Knight Federal Solutions provides simulation and training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors. The company focuses on developing mission driven, cost-effective solutions designed to exceed expectations and empower results. For more information, visit www.knightfederal.com.

About SIMETRI, Inc.

SIMETRI is an experienced federal government contractor, successfully managing projects to conceive, design, develop, and deploy training technology; collaborate with government and industry partners; deliver professional training and material science research; support and modernize IT networks; and operate under a variety of government contracting structures. Visit www.simetri.us for more information.