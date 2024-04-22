Tide and Walmart Team Up to Expand Adoption of Washing in Cold with Consumers: For the Love of Their Laundry, Their Wallets and the Planet

The multi-month campaign, “Turn to Cold for the Love of…”, kicks off as Tide PODS, Tide Power PODS and Tide liquid laundry detergent receive a formula upgrade delivering a powerful clean in cold. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide®, America’s #1 trusted laundry detergent1, and Walmart, America’s largest retailer2, announced a joint effort today to help Americans make a smart, more sustainable choice in the laundry room – washing in cold – as consumers continue to express desire for more eco-friendly options while lamenting challenges such as cost, effectiveness and convenience. The multi-month campaign, which launched today in conjunction with Earth Day, will include in-store product sampling and demos, digital advertising, in-store signage, social media promotion and more to help establish cold water as the next broadly adopted eco-habit, while underscoring the personal benefits of washing in cold.

The campaign, “Turn to Cold for the Love of…”, kicks off as Tide PODS, Tide Power PODS and Tide liquid laundry detergent receive a formula upgrade delivering a powerful clean in cold, enabling consumers to enjoy the myriad benefits of cold water alongside the Tide clean they expect:

Clothing longevity and clean performance : Tide in cold works on 100% of common stains and helps keep clothes looking like new.

: Tide in cold works on 100% of common stains and helps keep clothes looking like new. Money savings : Washing laundry in cold water can help save up to $150 a year on energy bills 3 .

: Washing laundry in cold water can help save up to $150 a year on energy bills . Environmental impact: Washing in cold (vs hot) water saves up to 90% energy on average. That’s enough electricity saved in just one load to power the average American household for over an hour4.

Consider the fact that Americans do over 30 billion loads of laundry every year, and the small act of turning the dial to cold adds up to big impact. The net benefit of cold wash is so significant that Tide has set a goal to turn 75% of loads of laundry in North America to cold water washing by 2030. If successful, the move would avoid 27 million metric tons of CO2 emissions5, or the equivalent energy savings to powering down all of New York City or San Francisco for over a year6.

“Consumers don’t have to choose between energy-intensive hot and warm water and a deep clean. With a product that delights in cold and the right partners to help spread the message, we can meaningfully move the needle,” said Todd Cline, Senior Director of Sustainability, North America Fabric Care at Procter & Gamble. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store. As Tide’s latest formula upgrade hits shelves to deliver a powerful clean even in cold water, collaborating with Walmart to amplify the benefits of cold wash with Tide is an extremely impactful way to drive cold water trial and adoption.”

“At Walmart, our purpose has always been to help people save money and live better. More and more, consumers are looking for easier ways to make the more sustainable choice, without compromising quality,” said Marco Reyes, Senior Director for Sustainability, Walmart. “Washing in cold with Tide helps deliver on multiple consumer needs while enabling the development of a new habit that can sustain for the long term, potentially generationally – well aligned with our commitment to making the everyday choice the more sustainable choice for people.”

Walmart’s collaboration accelerates a growing Tide-led coalition of brands and organizations touting the benefits of cold water to help make cold wash the new standard, joining the ranks of World Wildlife Fund, HanesBrands, and several appliance manufacturers. For more information on Tide’s work to start a cold water movement, or Tide’s broader Ambition 2030 to reduce the environmental impact of laundry across the lifecycle, from manufacturing through end of use, visit Tide.com.

_____________________________ 1 Consumers’ number one trusted laundry detergent brand in Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand survey 2 According to National Retail Federation’s “2023 Top 100 Retailers” 3 In non-HE washer, 8 loads/wk from hot to cold, avg electricity rate (13.3c/kWh) 4 Based on average American household electricity consumption, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration 5 Over the decade (2020-2030) 6 According to reported city-wide annual electricity usage by New York Building Congress and the California Energy Commission

