Newrez Tallies 40,000 New Trees Planted in Sustainability Pledge with One Tree Planted® Partnership

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To commemorate Earth Day, Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced its fourth year partnering with One Tree Planted®, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation, which has contributed to a combined 40,000 trees planted around the globe on behalf of Newrez.

This initiative not only helps to offset the company's carbon footprint but also contributes to restoring forests and ecosystems that have been destroyed by wildfire, deforestation, and other natural disasters.

“This is our fourth year partnering with One Tree Planted® and it’s been a key part of our strategy to reduce our impact on the environment,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “As we continue to lead the way in our industry, focusing on how we can improve the environment that all of us, and our homeowners, live in is key to our outlook looking forward.”

The mission at One Tree Planted® is to make it easy for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, fight climate change, and help reforestation efforts around the world. The organization works with partners in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa to plant trees and restore forests, helping to improve air and water quality, biodiversity, and mitigate climate change.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Newrez, and all the work we have been able to do together these past three years,” said Hannah Ewing, who leads Corporate Partnerships at One Tree Planted®. “As we move into our fourth year of partnership, we are excited to continue to get trees in the ground across the globe, having positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and communities.”

Newrez's partnership with One Tree Planted® is part of the company's broader sustainability initiatives, which include reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and promoting environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations. Through these efforts, Newrez is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and supporting a more sustainable future.

To learn more about Newrez’s commitment to investing in the health, vibrancy, and sustainability of our communities through charitable contribution, outreach, and participation, visit: https://www.newrez.com/social-impact/.

About Newrez:

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, we are uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

About One Tree Planted®

One Tree Planted® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.

