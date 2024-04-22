Avangrid Featured on “EARTH with John Holden” to Kick off Earth Week

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, kicked off its Earth Week celebrations by appearing on the television series “EARTH with John Holden” yesterday, Sunday, April 21, 2024 on Fox Business Network. Hosted by six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, the show highlights companies who are protecting the environment and humanity with their commitment to creating a better world. Avangrid was spotlighted for its sustainability commitments and dedication to accelerating the clean energy transition in the United States.

“It is a tremendous honor for Avangrid to be featured on this nationally televised program,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This not only provides a global platform to showcase our commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy solutions, but it also underscores our role as a leader in the transition toward a greener, more sustainable future. As we begin our celebration of Earth Week, I hope that this segment inspires others to take meaningful steps toward decarbonization and a clean energy future.

For the segment, Holden visited Avangrid’s headquarters in Orange, Connecticut to speak with Azagra and other company executives about the growing vision for renewable energy in the United States and how Avangrid is leading the path forward toward decarbonization with projects like Vineyard Wind 1, the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm, and network grid investments. Holden also traveled to Tule Wind Farm near San Diego, California, one of Avangrid’s more than 70 onshore renewable energy facilities across the United States. There Holden explored the facility and spoke with Avangrid wind technician Chris Ramirez about the impact of the clean energy generated from the wind farm on the region.

Avangrid will be featured again on “EARTH with John Holden” on Bloomberg TV on April 28 and May 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET and on BNN Bloomberg on May 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.