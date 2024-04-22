Life House Partners with Wildwood Inn in Colorado's Rocky Mountains

ESTES PARK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wildwood Inn in Estes Park, Colorado, has entered into a partnership with Life House, a leading independent hotel management and technology company. The hotel’s transition to Life House management took place in March 2024.

Wildwood Inn, a 28-key property on seven acres of natural landscape, is a true Colorado mountain retreat. This family-friendly destination is located just a five-minute drive from an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, which is among the United States' top five most visited national parks. The property’s 14 distinct room types each have deluxe cabin-style interiors with modern amenities. The suites feature private balconies or fireplaces, and some include kitchens and hot tubs, providing ample space for relaxation amidst the natural surroundings.

The region surrounding Wildwood Inn has a dry, sunny climate and mild winters, making it an appealing year-round destination. Guests at Wildwood Inn can enjoy easy access to hiking, fishing, wildlife spotting, clear stargazing, and scenic drives. Winter activities among the snow-capped peaks include snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The town of Estes Park, located just a few minutes away, offers rock climbing, mountain biking, and horseback riding. The town is also home to a vibrant dining scene and seasonal events and festivals.

The previous owners of Wildwood Inn recently retired, passing the reins to new owners Jamie Sutton and Micah Kohls of Sayge Capital, a local Colorado company specializing in the acquisition and management of boutique hotels. In partnership with Life House, the new owners have introduced modern touches to the property. Among the fresh introductions are an improved reservation software, upgraded TVs with streaming platforms, and a self-check in process facilitated by smart door locks. Sayge Capital and Life House are also focused on expanding the hotel amenities to make the property even more family-friendly. New amenities include a guest laundry facility and a recreation room featuring a pool table, video games, and vending machines.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Life House to usher in a new era for this remarkable property,” said Jamie Sutton. “We share a commitment to preserving this property’s rich legacy, while integrating technology and hotel management expertise to enhance the overall guest experience.”

"Jamie Sutton and Micah Kohls’ vision for Wildwood aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering memorable experiences,” said Chris Cave, CEO of Life House. “This property is a true gem that captures the essence of the Rocky Mountains, and we are excited to work with Jamie and Micah to unlock its full potential.”

Wildwood Inn is now open for bookings under Life House management. For more information about Wildwood Inn or to book a stay, please visit www.esteswildwoodinn.com.

About Life House:

Life House is a vertically integrated hotel management & technology company focused on serving small and medium independent hotels with institutional quality service. Life House uses advanced software & operating systems to increase profitability and reliability for independent hotels. Life House was founded in 2017 by real estate, hospitality, and technology veterans and is backed by world renowned private equity and venture investors. The company is ambitiously investing in its operational systems to make hotels far more profitable, predictable, and seamless for owners. To learn more, visit www.life-house.com.

About Sayge Capital:

Sayge Capital provides comprehensive support across three key areas: hotel ownership, active investment, and passive investment in the boutique hotel sector. The company supports independent hotel owners by connecting them with potential buyers or by managing their properties. Active investors benefit from Sayge's network, gaining access to carefully vetted hotel properties for strategic acquisition. Passive investors are offered opportunities to invest in the hospitality sector without the need for active involvement, focusing on profitable real estate investments. Sayge Capital currently manages several beautiful properties in Colorado. To learn more, visit www.saygecapital.com.