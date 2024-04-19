Singtel Partners with Vonage to Accelerate Global Enterprise and Telco Innovation and Digital Transformation

Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform, Ericsson, and Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, signing the new partnership today in Singapore. (Photo: Business Wire)

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singtel today announced it is partnering with Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), to help enterprises and telcos innovate and scale their services and solutions through Singtel’s industry-leading one-stop orchestration platform, Paragon. By integrating Paragon’s advanced telco and edge APIs with Vonage's API platform, enterprises, telcos and developers will have access to a global ecosystem of rich communications, network and edge APIs that will seamlessly provide optimized, secure, and engaging customer experiences, while accelerating digital transformation.

Paragon-enabled telcos from Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Taiwan and Indonesia will be able to integrate Vonage and Paragon APIs into a globally unified telco and edge API library. Global independent software vendors (ISVs), enterprises and developers can leverage these APIs to deliver digital services at greater speed and scale over hybrid networks, hybrid edge and public cloud infrastructures across multiple markets.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, said, “Through this strategic partnership with Vonage, enterprises and developers can tap into APIs and collaborate with Paragon-enabled telcos to jointly develop and seamlessly deploy applications into more countries, without needing to repeatedly adapt or change their applications for different markets. This streamlined approach enables telcos and enterprises to focus on growth and innovation according to their business needs and offers vast opportunities for their ISVs and partners to expand service delivery into more countries, with greater ease, speed and scale.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Singtel as we continue to collaborate with frontrunner service providers globally to drive an open ecosystem for exponential innovation and network monetization,” said Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform, Ericsson. “By combining Vonage’s API platform, Ericsson’s 5G network capabilities and Singtel’s Paragon platform, we are paving the way for developers to pioneer new solutions for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences and create new communications and engagement capabilities.”

Vonage APIs will be made available in the Paragon platform marketplace, Singtel’s app store for multi-network, multi-cloud enterprise solutions, enabling enterprises to explore new possibilities for innovation and to expand their range of digital services at speed. Singtel also plans to make available network and edge APIs, defined by industry standards like CAMARA and TMForum, to a broad community of developers through the Paragon and Vonage API platforms, to drive rapid enterprise application development across multiple markets. As a result of this partnership, network capabilities exposed through industry standard and innovative new APIs, such as Quality on Demand, slicing and credential-less authentication, are expected to be available for preview beginning in Q4. These capabilities support new services and solutions, optimize application performance and drive better customer experiences.

Enabling innovation and efficient deployment of solutions and services across multiple markets

Singtel Paragon is a comprehensive solution that enables enterprises to connect with the 5G network and securely deploy their edge computing applications and services rapidly on the telco’s infrastructure, thus reducing time-to-market and shortening the innovation curve. This partnership will enable the Vonage API platform to publish Paragon APIs enabling Vonage customers and global enterprise customers of all paragon-enabled telcos to capitalize on the key capabilities of their networks and edge, such as:

Network slicing : An advanced capability of the Singtel 5G network that can provide customizable connectivity experiences tailored to specific enterprise service requirements

: An advanced capability of the Singtel 5G network that can provide customizable connectivity experiences tailored to specific enterprise service requirements Multi-cloud management : Enables effortless deployment of workloads across various cloud services

: Enables effortless deployment of workloads across various cloud services Connectivity management : Activate and manage the lifecycle of network connections seamlessly

: Activate and manage the lifecycle of network connections seamlessly Edge computing : Discover, deploy and manage mission critical enterprise applications at the edge of telco networks

: Discover, deploy and manage mission critical enterprise applications at the edge of telco networks Advanced network services: Examples include enabling network features to track the location of devices, authenticate enterprise customer connections without credentials like one-time-password and ensuring enterprise network quality on demand

To learn more about the platform, visit Singtel Paragon. ISVs, enterprises and Over-The-Top service providers keen to leverage Paragon’s telco, edge and multi-cloud APIs in Southeast Asia can contact smlead@singtel.com for trials. To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 760 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Follow us on Twitter / X at @SingtelNews.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage. To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.