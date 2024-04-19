Gateway Science Academy Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students with Additional Learning Resources

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis (GSA) today announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all GSA students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to GSA, students or families. The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

According to Dr. Brian Schick, Director of Teaching and Learning for GSA, a member of the Concept School public charter school network, “Access to Varsity Tutors allows our students, staff, and families many resources and flexibility to get academic support when needed. It also provides our school community with many other resources for enrichment and individual interest. We see Varsity Tutors having much potential to meet a variety of academic needs as we implement the platform.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

GSA families can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by visiting the GSA website: gsastl.org. Students can access Varsity Tutors through their Clever log in. The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis

Founded in 2012, Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis - High School is a charter public school that serves roughly 400 students across grades 9-12. Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis - High provides its students with an innovative world class education, rich in math, science and technology focused on preparing students to become bold inquirers, problem solvers and ethical leaders, skill-ready for post-secondary education to meet the challenges of a competitive global workforce. Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis is operated by Concept Schools. Concept Schools is a not-for-profit charter management organization that manages high quality charters in the Midwest. All Concept managed schools implement the school design created by Concept in 1999. All Concept managed schools are very successful and they build strong reputations for being effective learning environments which change the trajectory of students’ lives.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats - including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.