Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects Toast as a New Preferred Point-of-Sale Partner

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is announcing Toast as a new preferred cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform partner. This collaboration will help member hotels’ F&B outlets improve operations, increase sales, and create an overall better guest experience.

“At Curator, our objective is to support our distinct member properties with solutions that help them optimize operations and drive revenue,” said Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “This new collaboration with Toast empowers member hotels and resorts to incorporate more sought-after guest convenience features in their POS platform like digital menus, flexible ordering options, and both mobile payment and room charge integrations. With Toast, our collection of properties will be able to focus on providing elevated service and unique experiences, while also streamlining business operations.”

Toast for Hotel Restaurants is designed to meet the unique needs of hotel restaurant operators and offers robust integrations with leading hotel property management systems (PMS), helping them leverage technology to enhance the hospitality experience with more integrated food and beverage operations and a streamlined experience for staff and guests.

“With the Toast for Hotel Restaurants platform, leading hospitality groups like Curator Hotel & Resort Collection can streamline their operations and focus on providing top-notch service and memorable experiences,” said Dan Bell, Group Vice President, Hotels at Toast. “We are delighted to bring Toast's comprehensive digital platform, offering software solutions including point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering, retail, and more, to Curator’s member hotels and resorts.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, and create value while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.