Divert Announces Purchase of New Site in Lexington, North Carolina for Future Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility

WEST CONCORD, Mass. & LEXINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, announced the purchase of a site in Lexington, North Carolina for an Integrated Diversion and Energy Facility. The facility is expected to provide social, economic and environmental benefits to the community.

“For nearly two decades, Divert has been committed to developing sustainable infrastructure and advanced technologies that prevent and process wasted food,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of Divert. “As we look for ways to drive forward our mission, Lexington is a location close to our customers. We are grateful to have the support of the City of Lexington and the state’s Economic Development Partnership. We look forward to working together to unlock environmental benefits and spur local economic development, including the creation of new jobs.”

The U.S. produces more than 100 million tons of wasted food annually, with 50% or more going to landfills or incinerators. That wasted food accounts for nearly 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. North Carolina generates around 2.7 million tons of wasted food in a year. Yet, 1.2 million North Carolinians are food insecure. Divert is tackling this problem across the country through its unique solutions – converting food waste into renewable energy while using technology and data to prevent food from going to waste.

Divert operates 13 facilities across the U.S., capturing wasted food from retailers and other companies, transforming it into carbon-negative renewable energy, thereby preventing it from emitting harmful methane in landfills.

“We are incredibly excited about Divert choosing Lexington to place its innovative approach to creating natural gas,” said Jason Hayes, Mayor of Lexington. “This continues to support other sustainable manufacturing practices within our region. The most exciting part for us is Divert’s investment in Lexington and job creation. It is gratifying to see that Lexington continues to be a popular location for existing and new companies to locate. The projected economic impact for Lexington is estimated to include approximately 50 potential full-time jobs.”

To date, Divert has processed 2.6 billion pounds of wasted food and used its technology to donate over 13.2 million pounds of nutritious food to those in need (roughly 11 million meals).

For more information about Divert, please visit www.divertinc.com.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 5,600 customer locations across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. Its customer base spans across industries and includes five Fortune 100 companies. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

About the City of Lexington

The City of Lexington ensures all citizens a safe, clean community with quality-of-life opportunities while providing effective services and cultivating sustained economic growth. Our vision is a reinvented, inclusive, thriving City built on its strong heritage of hard work and forward thinking.