Solar Coming to a Target Near You: Jackery is Bringing Portable Solar Energy to 500 Target Stores Nationwide in Time for Earth Day

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As lovely spring weather sets in, Jackery and Target are working together to bring innovative solar generator solutions to 500 stores across the United States. Starting April 21st, just in time for Earth Day, customers can experience the convenience and sustainability potential of Jackery's portable solar generators firsthand.

Jackery solar generators offer clean and reliable power for emergencies, camping trips, outdoor gatherings, and anywhere a compact, portable, and renewable power solution might be needed. With features such as multiple power outputs, lightweight design, and the option to recharge through foldable solar panels, Jackery gives users the means of staying connected and powered up anywhere, anytime.

"Partnering with Target to make Jackery products available in-store nationwide is a significant milestone for us," said Tracy Wang, a representative of Jackery. "Target has fostered a remarkably loyal shopping community, and we're proud to be associated with such a beloved and iconic retailer. As we commemorate Earth Day and everyone gears up for summer, we're thrilled to offer a wider range of customers sustainable energy solutions that resonate with their values and lifestyles, enabling them to explore further and greener."

The timing couldn't be better, as warmer weather draws people outdoors for adventures and gatherings. Whether it's camping under the stars, hosting backyard barbecues, embarking on road trips, or completing outdoor DIY and yard projects, Jackery's solar generators ensure that power is never out of reach, even in the most remote locations.

Jackery's expansion into Target stores reflects a growing demand for clean energy solutions and reinforces the company's dedication to making portable power accessible to all. With this nationwide rollout, Jackery continues to lead the charge in powering adventures and empowering individuals to live more sustainably.

Target In-Store and Online Jackery Offers Include:

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Plus Power Station

Capacity: 288Wh

AC Output(x1):120V, 60Hz, 300W (600W Peak)

LiFePO4 Battery Type

Cycle life: 3000 cycles to 80%+ capacity

Weight: 8.27lbs

Whisper-quiet

Smart App Control: Easy battery management via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

3-year warranty, plus 2 years if the unit is registered at Jackery.com

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station

Capacity: 99Wh, 128W

Ability to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with 100W Dual PD Outputs and a USB-A output

Lightweight and compact enough to be taken aboard an airplane

LiFePO4 Battery Type

Cycle life: 2,000 Cycles to 80%+ Capacity

Weight: 2.13lbs

Whisper-quiet

2-year warranty

Jackery SolarSaga 40W Solar Panel

40W panel

2.6 lbs

Foldable, dimensions: 9.921×11.811×0.787 inches

Material: Monocrystalline Silicon

IP68 waterproof and dust-resistant rating

3-year warranty, plus 2 years if the unit is registered at Jackery.com

Target Online-Only Jackery Offer Includes:

Jackery Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station

Capacity: 680Wh Capacity with 1000W Output

AC Output(x3):120V~ 60Hz 8.34A

LiFePO4 Battery Type

Cycle life: 4000 cycles to 70%+ capacity

Weight: 22.05lbs

Whisper-quiet

Smart App Control: Easy battery management via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

3-year warranty, plus 2 years if the unit is registered at Jackery.com

For more information about Jackery solar generators and their availability at Target stores, visit Target.com starting April 21st.

About Jackery:

Jackery, the world's leading innovative solar generator and off-grid green energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to Bring Green Energy to All. Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed its first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide, and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.