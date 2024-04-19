Throw Away Dogs Project Hosts Annual K-9 Law & Order Seminar with High-Flying Twist at Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park!

OCEAN CITY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Throw Away Dogs Project, a non-profit that trains rescued dogs to become police K-9s, is hosting its annual K-9 Law & Order Seminar this weekend. This year's event will feature a unique team-building challenge in partnership with Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Parks in hopes of raising awareness to this great cause. On Saturday, April 20th, dog trainers and their canine partners will participate in a challenging activity. The teams will ascend a 45-foot tower together and then zip down a 300-foot zipline, fostering teamwork and communication. The seminar is hosted at Sun Outdoors Frontier Town near Ocean City, Maryland, which now includes Go Ape’s newest location. It's important to note that this seminar is not open to the public.

Repurposing Pups, Protecting Communities

The mission of Throw Away Dogs Project is to rescue, rehabilitate, and relocate thrown away dogs, so that they can be trained and donated to police departments that cannot afford them. Donations are used to support the care of the dogs, including veterinarian, housing, and training costs. To learn more about how you can help and support the mission of Throw Away Dogs Project through donations, please visit www.throwawaydogsproject.com/donate/.

Soaring to New Heights with Go Ape

This year, the Throw Away Dogs Project is upping the ante on team building by partnering with Go Ape and its new location within Sun Outdoors Frontier Town. K-9 teams will have the opportunity to zipline together as part of the training, fostering trust and communication between handler and canine.

“This seminar is about pushing boundaries and building the strongest possible bond between K-9 and handler,” says Carol Skaziak, CEO and Founder at Throw Away Dogs Project. “The partnership with Go Ape allows us to create a truly unique experience that reinforces trust and communication in a high-pressure environment.”

“At Go Ape, we believe in the power of adventure to challenge people, build trust, and create lasting memories. Partnering with the Throw Away Dogs Project for their K-9 Law & Order Seminar is a perfect example of this. These K-9 teams perform incredible work, and we're honored to offer a unique experience that strengthens the bond between handler and canine." - Dan Kasabian, CEO, Go Ape

About Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park:

Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park, a leading provider of outdoor adventure experiences in the U.S., invites thrill-seekers of all ages to swing, climb, and soar through the trees. With 16 parks strategically located across the country, Go Ape offers a unique and unforgettable escape into the canopy, featuring challenging obstacle courses and exhilarating ziplines.

Connect with Us!

Go Ape:

www.goape.com

www.facebook.com/GoApeUSA

www.twitter.com/GoApeUSA

www.youtube.com/goapeusa

Media Share & Logo Link

Throw Away Dogs Project

http://www.throwawaydogsproject.com/donate/

www.facebook.com/throwawaydogs

www.instagram.com/throwawaydogsproject/