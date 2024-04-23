Relias Collaborates with American Red Cross To Offer Complimentary Education to Clinicians

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relias, the trusted education and workforce enablement partner to 12,000 healthcare and human services organizations, today announced its ongoing collaboration with the American Red Cross. This collaboration grants thousands of health and mental health professionals — including nurses, physicians, EMTs, social workers and behavioral health specialists — exclusive access to free continuing education course bundles.

The Red Cross is responding to almost twice as many large disasters as it did a decade ago. This has led to a critical need for more volunteers to support people who depend on the Red Cross for help. Disaster health service professionals are some of the most in-demand team members needed.

Many volunteers are retired, and the course bundles provided through this partnership will allow Red Cross health professionals to obtain continuing education for their licenses at no cost.

An issue many of these volunteers may face is limited time. The educational content in the courses is developed to be convenient and aims to strengthen the volunteer’s knowledge and skillset. The content is enhanced by the innovative Relias Platform, which provides users with a personalized, easy-to-use experience to keep them engaged and provide convenience to their busy lives.

“This collaboration with Relias marks our commitment to fostering lifelong learning and health professional development opportunities for both Red Cross employees and volunteers,” said Linda MacIntyre, PhD, RN, PHN, FAAN, Chief Nurse, American Red Cross. “As volunteers comprise 90% of our workforce, we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back by offering them the educational materials and tools they need to expand their skillset and keep their licensure current.”

“At Relias, our mission is to definitively improve the lives of the most vulnerable community members and their caretakers,” said Kay Krafft, Relias CEO. “When we were presented with the opportunity to help support the selfless volunteers and employees at the Red Cross, we knew we had to participate.”

In addition to complimentary courses from Relias, Red Cross health professionals can take advantage of other resources including networking and community building opportunities from the company’s other brands including Nurse.com and Relias Academy.

“All healthcare providers deserve to receive adequate recognition and career advancement opportunities, particularly those who give up so many of their own resources to help others in need,” said Felicia Sadler, MJ, BSN, RN, CPHQ, LSSBB, Vice President of Quality at Relias.

As part of its corporate responsibility program, Relias pledged to match up to $5,000 in employee and client donations toward the Maui wildfire relief efforts, assisting with the distribution of meals and housing. Relias raised a total donation of $15,305 for the Red Cross. The companies will continue expanding their partnership through activities such as collaborative speaking opportunities, volunteer campaigns and donation efforts.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

About Relias

Relias provides lifelong workforce enablement solutions for 12,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers use Relias solutions to attract and retain talent, elevate care quality and reduce risk with our technology, services, community, and expertise. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com, Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Relias Media — serves the entire healthcare community and shares a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.