The UAE’s Largest Higher Education Institution, Higher Colleges of Technology, Selects YuJa Video Platform to Serve More than 23,000 Students at 17 Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a rigorous RFP process, the system of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve more than 23,000 students and 2,000 staff at its 17 modern, technology-enhanced campuses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). HCT is the largest higher education institution in the UAE with campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, Madinat Zayed, Ras Al Khaimah, Ruwais and Sharjah.

The system was seeking a unique on-premise or hybrid solution that would enable multimedia and live streaming, and that provides variable playback speeds, automatic captioning and captioning translation, video editing and in-video quizzing, analytics, tools for recording and editing inputs from multiple video sources, multimedia branding, and robust multimedia video content library management, among other features that enhance teaching and learning. In addition to meeting these requirements, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform offers other tools that will increase interactivity and drive collaboration throughout the system. It integrates with Blackboard Learning Management System, Class Collaborate, Microsoft Teams, and offers local storage.

As a premier partner with AWS YuJa’s preferred status facilitates a tight partnership, advanced security, redundancy, and reliability with use of the AWS Middle East (UAE) at the Fujairah data center.

“Throughout the 23/24 academic year, HCT is continuing its focus on bringing the highest standards of education for its faculty and students while seamlessly integrating on-campus and online teaching and learning practices,” the RFP said. “This platform would aim to broaden pedagogical and technological opportunities for online and hybrid learning available to HCT faculty by seamlessly integrating into HCT’s existing learning management ecosystem and providing cutting edge online video streaming, production, content management, and rich multimedia enhancement options.”

“YuJa is an established company with in-depth experience in deploying multimedia content management solutions at institutions of all sizes and in diverse locations,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re proud to have earned the trust of the Higher Colleges of Technology and look forward to meeting their video and multimedia content needs.”

ABOUT HIGHER COLLEGES OF TECHNOLOGY

The system of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is a community of more than 23,000 students and 2,000 staff based on 17 modern, technology-enhanced campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, Madinat Zayed, Ras Al Khaimah, Ruwais and Sharjah, making it the largest higher education institution in the UAE.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.