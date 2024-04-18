Cart.com to Develop New Capabilities and Integrations to Simplify Onboarding and Help Sellers Grow More Efficiently on Walmart Marketplace

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced the company will work with Walmart Marketplace’s team to simplify onboarding and develop new capabilities and integrations to help new and existing sellers grow their sales on Walmart Marketplace, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms. Customers using Cart.com’s multichannel management platform will receive access to special incentives across Walmart Marketplace's shipping, advertising and repricing services and work directly with dedicated business representatives who will support onboarding and customer success.

Cart.com makes it easier for brands to start selling on Walmart Marketplace by eliminating the friction, risk and increased costs typically associated with managing new sales channels. Leveraging Walmart’s large customer base, infrastructure, fulfillment network and marketplace, Cart.com will apply its multichannel selling capabilities, along with its new Constellation AI features, to make selling and listing products on the marketplace more efficient. Offering multichannel capabilities like auto-syncing, auto-pricing and auto-listing, Cart.com helps brands sync inventory across channels, optimize pricing based on channel demand and drive traffic to product listings.

“Cart.com is powering hundreds of millions of dollars in gross merchandise value for our customers through Walmart Marketplace, and that figure keeps growing thanks to our platform capabilities,” said Michael Svatek, Chief Innovation Officer at Cart.com. “We’re proud to build on our success to date with Walmart Marketplace, which will be a key driver of both new sellers on Walmart Marketplace and increased sales volume for new and existing sellers.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for multichannel merchants to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software, and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies and public sector agencies. Cart.com supports over 6,000 customers and 75 million orders per year and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.