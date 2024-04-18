Jacam Catalyst to Showcase Pioneering Oilfield Chemical Solutions on “Inside the Blueprint”

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacam Catalyst, a leading manufacturer and full-service provider of oilfield chemicals, proudly announces its upcoming feature on the renowned television series, “Inside the Blueprint.” Scheduled to air on April 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST on Bloomberg and April 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM EST on Fox Business, this segment will shine a spotlight on Jacam Catalyst's dedication to delivering top-tier products and services that foster efficiency and sustainability in the chemical sector.

"This feature allows us to share our passion for innovation," said Vern Disney, President of US Production Chemicals for Jacam Catalyst. "It's a chance to demonstrate how our technologies are driving positive change in various sectors, and we're thrilled to showcase our commitment to advancing industry standards."

The episode, titled "Chemical Solutions, Speedy Signage, and Stylish Glass," will explore Jacam Catalyst's cutting-edge manufacturing and research efforts, showcasing its diverse range of chemical solutions for the oil and gas industry. Featuring interviews with key executives and experts discussing strategic vision, technological advancements and environmental stewardship, “Inside the Blueprint” will spotlight Jacam Catalyst's commitment to driving industry standards and addressing challenges through advanced formulations and tailored solutions.

“Inside the Blueprint” is an award-winning B2B television series airing nationally on FOX Business as independently produced branded content. The show travels all over the U.S. to partner with companies in every vertical industry to showcase their success stories and discover how they are impacting the industries and people they serve. For more information visit, www.insidetheblueprint.com.

Strategically positioned with more than 50 locations across the United States, Jacam Catalyst is a leading innovative manufacturer and full-service provider of oilfield chemicals with the highest customer loyalty. The company offers a full range of oilfield chemical manufacturing, blending, formulating, analysis and R&D capabilities, and provides the most innovative products on the market offering chemical applications for oil and gas production, drill pipe and completion, stimulation, pipeline and midstream and many other specialty chemical needs. With a commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment, Jacam Catalyst strives to protect the health and safety of its people, as well as minimize their environmental impact.

