Sila Services Revolutionizes Customer Experience with Conduit Tech Sales and Design Technology

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sila Services, a leading national HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform, announced today that it has selected Conduit Tech as a key element of its best-in-industry sales and installation technology suite. Conduit Tech’s strong focus on supporting HVAC professionals to design, sell, and install the highest quality, highest efficiency HVAC systems was a critical factor in the decision.

"At Sila Services, our mission is to ensure exceptional customer satisfaction and comfort with the best sales, service and installation teams equipped to deliver distinctive and customized solutions,” said Jason Rabbino, CEO at Sila Services. “Our strategic partnership with Conduit Tech is yet another way we are raising the bar in providing our teams and customers with state-of-the-art innovation and technology to enhance comfort, improve energy efficiency, and provide peace of mind."

Ryan Flaherty, CRO of Sila Services added, “By partnering with Conduit Tech, we are equipping our comfort advisors with precision technology that allow us to uniquely engage our customers in the design of their system, prioritizing efficiency and maximum comfort to deliver the optimal solution. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the customer journey and our unwavering focus on providing customers with a phenomenal experience.”

Customers of Sila Services’ 35+ locations experience the unique benefits of working with a company passionate about investing in the highest quality solutions for its customers. Conduit’s tools will enable Sila Services’ HVAC comfort advisors to more quickly design systems optimized for maximum performance through detailed residential structure analyses powered by LiDAR and 3D modeling. Moreover, Conduit’s capabilities will further enable Sila Services’ comfort advisors to share compelling, customized visuals that bring to life distinctive quality and comfort for our customers.

Shelby Breger, Co-Founder of Conduit Tech shared, “Sila Services has been a great partner as Conduit has worked to build a best-in-class product. Sila Services is known as a leader when it comes to adopting innovative technologies that enhance the experience of their teammates and customers, so we’ve been grateful to build our product and shape our user journey with close feedback from their team over the last year.” Conduit’s receipt of the Powered by ACCA Manual J® Approval is a reflection of their commitment to being a best-in-industry solution for leading HVAC providers.

Barton James, President of Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) added, “At ACCA, we believe in doing things the right way. Our most recently approved software provider Conduit Tech, whose load calculation program is now Manual J certified by ACCA, exemplifies our commitment to excellence. As ACCA members, companies like Sila Services understand that by collaborating with ACCA and our trusted vendors, they are investing in their own success and ensuring exceptional service for their customers. Together, we build a stronger industry—one that prioritizes quality, innovation, and customer care."

About Conduit Tech

Conduit Tech builds innovative system design and sales enablement tools to support HVAC Professionals in designing, selling, and installing high-efficiency HVAC systems. In minutes, the Conduit platform produces high-quality room-by-room HVAC system sizing calculations, 2D floor plans and 3D models of homes with detailed data on building materials and sleek, customized sales materials. Conduit Tech’s tooling enables HVAC Pros to do what they do best - provide comfort, health, and energy savings to their clients, with enhanced install quality, faster permitting & rebates, and a phenomenal customer experience.

Visit www.getconduit.com to learn more.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 30 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of people-focused industry leadership dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's mission is to build the best service and installation teams, empowering them to enhance their trade careers by delivering distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure best-in-class customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.