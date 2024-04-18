Tastytrade Announces Exclusive Partnership With Unusual Whales

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tastytrade, Inc., the online brokerage firm created by traders for self-directed investors, announces today that it has signed an exclusive partnership with options platform and internet blowhole, Unusual Whales.

Tastytrade is now the exclusive brokerage firm of Unusual Whales. This partnership will allow Unusual Whales’ users to trade directly on their Options Flow platform through a tastytrade account.

Tastytrade “whale-comes” this partnership in the world of “fin”tech that will surely “orca-strate” a changing of the “tides” in legacy financial services.

“We’re huge fans of Unusual Whales and the transparency they bring to the markets, enabling traders to make informed decisions,” said Scott Sheridan, CEO of tastytrade.

"Unusual Whales is excited to partner exclusively with tastytrade. Tastytrade has helped lead retail options and futures trading, both in terms of platform offering and best overall experience. With its educational resources and other in-platform content, tastytrade has a lot to offer to retail traders. We are happy to join the warm waters and integrate tastytrade’s robust tools on site," said the founder of Unusual Whales.

About tastytrade

Tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. Tastytrade, named Best Broker for Options Trading 2024 by Investopedia and Best Online Broker for Options Trading 2024 by Forbes Advisor, empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for stocks, options, and futures trading. Tastytrade is a subsidiary of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive, the financial content and education platform, tasty Software Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.