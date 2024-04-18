SRM Europe Acquires Accourt Payments Specialists, Strengthens Global Payments Consulting Capability

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRM Europe, a subsidiary of SRM (Strategic Resource Management, Inc.) providing business advisory services across the United Kingdom and Europe, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Accourt Payments Specialists, a leading provider of payments consulting and strategic services.

With a strong track record in payments, regulation, and risk management spanning over 22 years, Accourt has catered to a diverse clientele, including traditional financial institutions, prominent card issuers, processors, payment schemes, and fintech entities.

The leadership team at Accourt, comprising Founding Partner John Berns and Managing Partner Vaughan Collie, brings a wealth of experience in international retail banking and payments, totalling more than four decades. Their expertise will be seamlessly integrated into SRM Europe’s portfolio and rebranded as Accourt Payments Specialists, an SRM Company.

This strategic acquisition is aligned with SRM's overarching goal to establish itself as a premier advisory firm within the financial services and payments sector, bolstering its presence in the UK and Europe. To date, SRM has successfully served over 1,000 financial institutions, delivering in excess of $5 billion in cost savings and revenue growth.

Expressing enthusiasm about the acquisition, Neil Whittaker, CEO of SRM Europe, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome the experts from Accourt Payments Specialists to the SRM family. This allows us to grow our brand in the UK and Europe, consolidate and build on our strength in payments, and share our 30+ years of experience with several new clients in the European market.”

In addition to its payments pedigree, Accourt provides strategy and project delivery to its clients across critical areas of the modern operational landscape – notably risk, fraud, cybersecurity, and compliance. Considering the work ahead for companies navigating risk during the rise of AI and other next-gen technologies, this deep knowledge was another incentive for SRM Europe to acquire the firm.

“It’s easy to see that the leadership team at SRM is dedicated to delivering results to clients that create significant operational and financial impacts,” said John Berns of Accourt. “SRM shares our impartial, independent spirit and desire to be great in our work and our culture. We are thrilled to be part of the SRM enterprise going forward.”

