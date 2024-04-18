KOHO Becomes Presenting Partner of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Basketball Association (NBA) and KOHO Financial Inc, a leading fintech company, today announced an agreement that will see KOHO serve as presenting partner of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in Canada. The collaboration marks the league’s first marketing partnership with the company.

The announcement coincides with the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by KOHO and will feature the launch of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Sweepstakes presented by KOHO. From Saturday, April 20 – Tuesday, April 30, NBA fans across Canada can enter to win a trip for two people to attend an NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals game and a trip for two people to attend a Conference Finals game. Fans in Canada can visit nbacontest.com/2024playoffs to enter the contest.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA. The NBA has given us some of the most iconic moments in sports history. It’s been a huge part of so many of our childhoods,” said Daniel Eberhard, founder and CEO of KOHO. “This partnership gives us a chance to reach more Canadians together, with a shared sense of values and progress.”

“We’re excited to welcome KOHO as presenting partner of the NBA Playoffs in Canada,” said NBA Canada Senior Vice President and Managing Director Leah MacNab. “As we enter a highly anticipated postseason, we look forward to working together to engage NBA fans and KOHO members across the country in new and creative ways.”

In celebration of the announcement, new KOHO members who sign up for a KOHO paid plan in-app or on KOHO.ca from Friday, April 26 – Sunday, June 30 will receive a $75 e-gift card for NBAStore.ca. Each week during the 2024 Playoffs presented by KOHO, paid plan KOHO members will have a chance to win tickets to NBA games during the 2024-25 season. And, to help members progress financially, they can nominate a fellow Canadian for the chance to win $5,000 each through a promotion across @GetKOHO social media channels.

More than 1.5 million Canadians have signed up for KOHO, which has a Mastercard for spending, and tools to help them earn, build and borrow. KOHO offers one of the best interest rates in Canada of up to 5%, up to 3% cash back on spending, and more earnings with KOHO’s cash back partners.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by KOHO are airing live in Canada on Sportsnet and TSN.

About KOHO

KOHO is a fintech company equipped with a Mastercard for spending and tools for KOHO users to earn and borrow money, build credit, and budget. The company was founded in 2014 with a powerful mission, born from a genuine desire to help people and an ambition to make a positive impact on the lives of many. In the eight years since its launch, KOHO has built a product people love, and has touched the lives of more than one million users. See more at: www.koho.ca

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.3 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.