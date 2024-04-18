Ryder’s Contract Manufacturing and Packaging Arm Receives Business Partner Excellence Award from P&G

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its contract manufacturing and contract packaging arm (formerly Impact Fulfillment Services or IFS) is a recipient of The Procter & Gamble Company’s (P&G) External Business Partner Excellence Award for 2023. The award recognizes the team’s outstanding achievement for consistently performing at a high level in showing partnership, engagement, and excellence throughout the supply chain.

The Ryder team is one of 80 top performers to receive the award – out of more than 60,000 external P&G business partners – based on metrics associated with commercial, operational, innovation, and relationship performance categories.

“When we acquired IFS late last year, we knew we were getting a top-notch group with a proven model for co-packaging and co-manufacturing with a blue-chip customer base, and this recognition is a testament to that reputation and to the relationship the team has built with P&G,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods for Ryder.

“We have been working with P&G for 20 years now, and this award is the result of our teams’ shared commitment to continuous improvement and to bringing value-added opportunities to the table each and every day,” says Tom Ensley, senior director for Ryder’s co-packaging operations.

Ryder is a fully integrated port-to-door supply chain and transportation logistics company. It counts among its customers some of the world’s most-recognized consumer brands, including the top 10 food and beverage companies in the U.S.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

