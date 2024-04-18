PriMALE Health Rolls Out eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR, Sunoh.ai Medical AI Scribe, and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that PriMALE Health, a Texas-based clinic dedicated to men’s health, selected eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and patient engagement solution, healow, to enhance efficiency, improve patient engagement, and reduce operational costs. The practice will also adopt AI-powered ambient listening technology and medical AI scribe, Sunoh.ai, to streamline clinical documentation.

The newly founded Texas-based practice, PriMALE Health, is committed to delivering personalized care, evidence-based treatments, and cutting-edge healthcare services to optimize men's physical, mental, and emotional well-being. With eClinicalWorks and healow, the practice aims to leverage tools that will allow them to focus more on delivering quality patient care and improving practice efficiency and scalability.

“As a relatively new practice, we wanted the best cloud and AI-driven EHR and IT solution partner to provide our patients with a seamless experience,” said Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, Founder, president, and CEO at PriMALE Health. “eClinicalWorks provides us with the strong base we need to keep all the moving parts of starting a new business in line. eClinicalWorks Cloud will help us gain deep clinical insights with quick access to patient information, while Sunoh.ai will assist in streamlining documentation.”

eClinicalWorks and healow are one-stop solutions for practices like PriMALE Health. Everything can be easily managed, from practice management and telehealth solutions to patient messaging. Through the integration with eClinicalWorks, the practice will also have access to Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic, AI scribe. Sunoh.ai uses voice recognition technology with natural language processing and intelligent speech recognition systems to transcribe doctor-patient conversations while providing a unique and immersive experience. eClinicalWorks recently announced the integration of Sunoh.ai in eClinicalMobile and eClinicalTouch apps.

With these tools to leverage, startup practices can focus more on improving patient care, expanding operations, and less time organizing their front and back offices.

About PriMALE Health

PriMALE Health’s mission is to empower men to live healthier, more fulfilling lives by providing comprehensive wellness and performance solutions. They are committed to delivering personalized care, evidence-based treatments, and cutting-edge services to optimize men's physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For more information visit https://www.primalehealth.com/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.