Northlane Capital Partners Announces the Sale of VMG Health

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today the sale of its equity interest in VMG Health (the “Company’) to Incline Equity Partners. The Company’s extensive employee shareholder group will maintain its significant equity ownership position and VMG Health's executive team will continue to lead the business going forward.

Established in 1995, VMG Health helps leading healthcare providers, private equity firms, law firms, and investment banks navigate compliance risk and develop strategic initiatives across a myriad of transactions, joint ventures and partnerships involving hospitals, physician enterprises, post-acute care, outpatient services, health plans, and value-based care arrangements. VMG Health provides a unique combination of healthcare industry, financial, and operational expertise to its customers nationwide. For more information, visit https://vmghealth.com/.

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, said “We have had a rewarding collaboration with Greg Koonsman, Cyndy Carr, and the rest of the VMG Health team. Since our investment in 2020, we have worked closely with the Company to enhance its growth trajectory through service line expansion, strategic acquisitions, and key personnel additions – during this time period, the employee base has almost doubled. VMG Health has solidified its position as a leading healthcare advisory firm, offering indispensable solutions to its clients.”

Greg Koonsman, Founder & CEO of VMG Health, commented “The sale of VMG Health marks a significant milestone in our history. NCP has been instrumental in supporting several pivotal strategic initiatives, including our first four add-on acquisitions, and we are grateful for their partnership. As a result, VMG Health is well-positioned for success in its next phase of growth.”

JJ Carbonell, Principal at NCP, added “By leveraging our deep industry knowledge in healthcare and business services alongside the dynamic VMG Health leadership team, we were able to enhance the Company’s already solid foundation and accelerate its growth. The sale of VMG Health represents another compelling example of our success in investing in niche market leaders that deliver essential outsourced services to their customers.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.