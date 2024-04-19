Apex Systems Enhances Accounts Payable (AP) Automation with ISPnext

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a leading global technology services firm and ASGN brand (NYSE: ASGN), announced today a strategic alliance with cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) company ISPnext. The organization optimizes finance operations with user-friendly AP Automation solutions integrated with Infor M3 CloudSuite as part of their BSM platform.

In partnership with ISPnext, Apex Systems empowers organizations to leverage Infor technology, driving cost control, streamlining paper invoice management, and modernizing internal finance operations. As a trusted Infor Partner specializing in Infor M3 solutions, Apex brings unmatched expertise to the table. Teamed up with ISPnext's seamless implementation capabilities, this collaboration ensures an exceptional experience for our valued customers.

“ Apex Systems is excited about the value and agility our ISPnext partnership will bring to our ERP customers,” said Robin Irvine, Apex Systems’ Vice President of Enterprise Services. “ AP Automation is a common element of any ERP transformation project, and this alliance brings a turnkey solution into play with a very competitive ROI.”

In the face of shifting market conditions, it is increasingly important for organizations to be agile, resilient, and flexible while navigating responsible decision-making. Through Apex’s work with ISPnext, the company has acquired an intimate understanding of the driving factors affecting clients’ finance departments, including cost control, risk management, data-driven decisions, and compliances.

“ ISPnext is looking forward to taking the next step with Apex Systems in our joint mission to enable Infor M3 customers to automate their Accounts Payable processes and to create value while realizing cost savings,” stated Gustaf Tanate, ISPnext’s CEO.

Implementing AP Automation

Implementing accounts payable automation tools drives value for customers by improving insight, enabling risk management, and optimizing continuous savings. AP automation solutions then help to control costs, manage supplier risks, improve decision-making, and inject agility into organizations. Apex and ISPnext’s partnership allows users to digitize entire purchase invoice processes with integrated workflows, optimized operational functionality, and mobile applications.

Another common challenge faced with new AP automation is integrating it with existing financial or management systems. Compatibility issues and data migration complexities often cause delays and hurdles that interrupt the implementation of the desired streamlined process. Apex and ISPnext have pre-built scripts that will accelerate the implementation into Infor M3 ERP systems. Apex looks forward to continuing to bring ERP customers the best tools in the business with the help of ISPnext.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a leading global technology services firm that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services, including strategy and enablement, innovation and productivity, and technology foundations to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the Commercial Segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

About ISPnext

ISPnext is a software company that offers a Business Spend Management platform to manage the entire Source-to-Pay process. Their various solutions in invoice processing, supplier and contract management help customers make data-driven decisions, reduce risks, and increase profitability. For more information, please visit ispnext.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. They develop complete solutions for focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, Infor’s financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower them to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with customers. Visit https://www.infor.com/