INSILLION and Norima Consulting Announce a Strategic Partnership to Create a Unique Offering for Leading Insurance Cloud Platform Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INSILLION, Insurtech SaaS Platform for Sales and Underwriting, announces a strategic partnership with Norima Consulting, a North American information technology consulting company to develop a unique offering for Property & Casualty (P&C) Carriers on the leading core insurance platform vendor products such as Guidewire InsuranceSuite®, Majesco IntelligentCore®, Duck Creek Suite®, and others.

The partnership marks a key development for INSILLION, as it expands its operations from APAC, MENA, and India and now into the North America region.

Through this partnership, P&C carriers on these modern core systems across North America can externalize their core services such as rating, workflow, underwriting services and products by integrating INSILLION with their cloud-based systems. Norima will provide implementation support leveraging its core systems implementation expertise to enable the integration between INSILLION platform and these systems.

Additionally, P&C carriers undergoing greenfield implementations and enterprise cloud migrations to leading cloud-based insurance core platforms and those who are also looking to drive faster ROI on these systems, will benefit from the combination of INSILLION’s Low-Code/No-Code tools and technologies and Norima’s expertise in vendor-specific core systems implementations.

Mahavir Chand, Co-Founder of INSILLION, commented, “We are excited to partner with Norima; their extensive experience implementing leading platforms along with their commitment and partnership with the platform vendors in helping drive greater customer success is inspiring. We are happy that our first partnership in our North America expansion begins with Norima.”

Wayne Iluyomade, EVP, Insurance Transformation at Norima, said, “Partnering with Insillion will avail Norima and its customers the extensive Insillion insurance sales and underwriting technologies which has demonstrably helped to significantly reduce time to market for sales, distribution, underwriting, and rating of insurance products. We are proud of this partnership, through which we both are better positioned to help insurers rapidly modernize, drive greater efficiency, and better serve their customers.”

About INSILLION:

INSILLION is a market leader in insurance sales and underwriting technology across India, MENA, APAC, and is now expanding to North America. With more than 20 years of industry experience, over 40 global carriers have chosen INSILLION to modernize, transform, and scale. INSILLION empowers carriers and MGAs to transform insurance sales and underwriting through a cloud-based, Low Code – No Code platform driven by APIs, enabling the creation and distribution of insurance products at market speed.

About Norima:

Norima brings to core insurance transformation efforts, a singular focus on P&C insurance operations, the supporting technology, the key methodologies, and the best practices required to maximize our client’s opportunity for success. Norima’s collective experience working in, consulting with, and implementing the leading software platforms for the industry has immersed us in the inner workings of dozens of insurers ranging from small regional carriers to industry giants. This has enabled Norima to provide targeted implementation service offerings to customers that desire to maximize their opportunity for success.