Ameresco Awarded Energy Savings Performance Contract to Upgrade Energy Efficiency & Modernize Historic Building in Columbia County, Oregon

Brandon Sundeen, Vice President of the Columbia County Museum Association and Casey Garrett, Chair of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners spoke at an exclusive media event at the historic John Gumm Building. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & HELENS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced they have been awarded an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) from Columbia County, Oregon. The collaboration aims to make the historic John Gumm building more energy efficient, and it is also part of a larger multi-phase effort to enhance the functionality and capacity of county facilities.

Under the ESPC, Ameresco will implement modernization retrofits and expansions and energy efficiency solutions, including upgrading the building’s boilers, the building envelope, controls, HVAC and ventilation, interior lighting, and other infrastructure needs.

Columbia County recently acquired the John Gumm building, which first opened its doors in 1919, serving as a school until it closed in 1999. With the renovations to the John Gumm building, a 30,000 square foot facility, and the nearby courthouse, the county is looking to make sure it is prepared to serve its workforce and the surrounding community in the present, and the future.

“This multi-phase project demonstrates the county’s commitment to enhancing functionality and capacity through strategic upgrades,” said Margaret Magruder, Columbia County Commissioner. “John Gumm’s comprehensive transformation ensures that the county is equipped to meet future demands and uphold our promise of exceptional service to the community.”

The John Gumm building, upon completion, will house an auditorium for public meetings, the county’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, a non-profit, and the Columbia County Museum on the first floor, as well as office space for various county departments on the second floor.

“We are proud to be part of the efforts to bring this historic building into the 21st century,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “The most sustainable building is the one that is already built, and through these efficiency upgrades and retrofits, the county workforce and its residents will be able to enjoy the John Gumm building for many years to come in a way that is sustainable for the climate and for their community.”

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners marked a significant achievement with an exclusive media event on April 17th, 2024, held at the historic John Gumm Building. Paul Vogel, Columbia Economic Team’s Commissioner briefed invited community members and journalists on the latest developments in the county’s Renovation and Improvement Project.

