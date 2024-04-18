ROffice Begins First Partnership: J.W. Cole

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROffice, a platform where financial advisors and talented service providers converge to seek and provide assistance, today announced its first partnership with independent broker-dealer J.W. Cole. A marketplace of opportunities for advisors to select meaningful fractional help, ROffice is now available to J.W. Cole’s network of more than 450 financial professionals across the country.

This partnership follows ROffice’s launch in March.

“At J.W. Cole, we understand the challenges of juggling multiple tasks to provide top-notch services to our clients,” said R.J. Wood, founding principal at J.W. Cole. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with ROffice, a company that’s as dedicated as we are to excellence and efficiency.”

ROffice provides advisors and industry professionals access to myriad fractional services from experienced individuals in the areas of transition assistance, virtual administration, bookkeeping, marketing, office management, paraplanning and more. Financial professionals spend no more than 10 minutes creating their work requisition and can then peruse background checked industry veterans.

“This partnership with J.W. Cole demonstrates our value to the industry,” said Andrew J. Evans, ROffice’s founder and chief executive officer. “At a time when advisors’ clientele has largely remained flat, outsourcing a firm’s areas of time-consuming weakness puts advisors in the driver’s seat of their firm’s growth journey.”

Cerulli Associates found in its State of the Wealth Management Industry that advisors’ assets have noticeably fallen for the first time since a slight dip in 2017.

For both financial services professionals seeking and offering fractional assistance, go to http://roffice.team. To learn more, contact ROffice’s Chief Marketing Officer Tara Sieg at tsieg@roffice.team.

About ROffice

ROffice provides advisors and firms access to skilled professionals who help complete complicated or time-consuming projects in an efficient manner. With the right person to get their offices in shipshape and off to smooth sailing in no time, firms can spend more time on client service and other vital tasks. Grow your business and increase your flexibility with us.

About J.W. Cole

J.W. Cole has one purpose: To change lives for the better. It is our belief that time is the most-valuable resource in the world, and we help people make better use of it so that they can live their best lives. We work exclusively with Relationship-Driven, Client-Centric, Fiercely-Independent Financial Professionals!