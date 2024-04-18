Picsart Makes Professional Product Shots Simple with new AI-Powered ‘Smart Background’ Feature

Smart Background, along with the power of the entire Picsart creative suite, allows anyone to turn a product image into a marketing asset in seconds

MIAMI & RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, a leader in digital content creation, today announced the launch of Smart Background: a revolutionary tool designed to transform product photography. This innovative feature seamlessly integrates with Picsart's all-in-one creative suite, turning simple product shots into beautiful marketing assets—and campaigns—in seconds.

Smart Background is not just a background replacement tool: it's an AI-powered photography studio that understands the subject, suggests custom backgrounds, and adds realistic drop shadows and other contextually-aware elements. The result is any simple product shot can become beautiful campaign imagery to use on popular seller platforms such as Etsy, Depop, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon, and more—no equipment required.

To meet the ever changing needs of small business marketers and solopreneurs to create content for an ever-expanding list of channels, users can combine Picsart’s Smart Background with the platform’s robust template and asset library on the web to create dynamic animated and video content for Instagram, TikTok, email, and other platforms.

"With the launch of Smart Background, Picsart is revolutionizing access to high-quality content creation from a single product photo," said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder & CEO of Picsart. "Now everyone can create photoshoot quality right from their phones to use for endless content creation and campaigns. Whether you're setting up an Amazon store or creating an email to promote your small business, Smart Background combined with our suite of editing tools, gives you an entire marketing studio in your pocket.”

Smart Background is now available as part of Picsart’s suite of 20+ tools for marketers announced late last year, and extends Picsart's commitment to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge tools for emerging creators, prosumers, solopreneurs, online sellers, and marketers. Whether it's for an ad campaign, social media, or e-commerce, Picsart provides everything today's digital creators need to succeed. Start creating now at www.picsart.com.

About Picsart

Picsart is at the forefront of the digital content creation revolution, providing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms for creators at all levels. With over 20+ AI-powered tools designed specifically for marketers, Picsart is dedicated to making professional-grade content creation accessible and efficient for everyone. Learn more at www.picsart.com or download the app for iOS or Android.