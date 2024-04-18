Revolutionizing Sustainable Energy: Georgia Solar Companies Partner with Georgia Power to Unveil New Parking Deck Solar Array

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Georgia-based solar companies have joined together to design, build and construct an innovative solar array atop the parking deck at Georgia Power’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Radiance Solar, LLC, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction firm in the solar market, is proud to announce the powering of this pioneering project. The collaboration with three Georgia-based companies, QCells (Solar Modules) Quest Renewables (Canopy Racking) and Georgia Power (Investor Owned Utility) represents a significant step forward in distributed, sustainable energy infrastructure, utilizing state-of-the-art canopy racking technology developed by Quest at Georgia Tech and powered by QCells 580 watt modules.

The 200 kW AC solar carport, spanning the top level of the parking deck for the Georgia Power headquarters in downtown Atlanta, not only demonstrates the power company's commitment to renewable energy onsite at its facilities, but also the importance of partnering with local renewable companies and serves as an example of innovation in the field of clean energy solutions.

Quest’s Parking Garage Carport is the most efficient product for the parking garage solar market, as it delivers the most kW per structural connection to the deck and provides a safer and more efficient construction environment. The Georgia Power Solar Carport will produce an estimated 411 MWhs in its first year and will partially offset the energy usage of the Georgia Power Headquarters campus.. Unlike traditional solar canopies, 90% of Quest’s Carport construction takes place on the ground, including module and inverter wiring. After ground assembly, electrical and lighting, the canopies are lifted by crane for final installation, minimizing overhead work and optimizing worksite safety.

The innovative design illustrates how companies can reduce their carbon footprint, promote environmental sustainability, and showcase local energy production as part of the built environment.

Finn Findley, CEO of Quest commented, “Quest has been privileged to help advance Georgia Power's renewable energy goals for years, starting with the Company’s demonstration project at The Mercedes Benz Stadium here in Atlanta. We were also thrilled to work with Radiance Solar again, who installed Georgia Power’s solar arrays at Mercedes Benz Stadium all those years ago. It's great to see the same technology coming back home to downtown Atlanta and Georgia Power's headquarters.”

Mike Perkins, Chief Commercial Officer of Radiance also added, “We’ve enjoyed the working relationship that we’ve had with Georgia Power for over a decade now, and being able to bring in two other partners that are also Georgia based made this a real display of what local energy means. We’re proud to have been a part of such a visible project demonstrating Georgia Power’s commitment to renewables.”

“QCells is proud to contribute our industry-leading modules to help bring solar energy to Georgia Power’s headquarters. We are honored to be a part of Georgia’s growing clean energy industry and to work with incredible Georgia-based partners across the industry to build sustainable energy infrastructure in the state,” said Debra DeShong, Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications at QCells. “After investing more than $2.5 billion to expand our operations in Dalton and to build a fully integrated solar supply chain facility in Cartersville, Georgia, we are excited to see our modules used in such a visible, local project.”

About Quest Renewables:

Quest Renewables, an Atlanta based company, was created to commercialize products that were initially developed as part of the Georgia Tech Research Institute’s (GTRI) work from a grant awarded by the United States Department of Energy’s Sunshot program. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Quest Renewables designs and manufactures high-performance canopy racking systems that enable the widespread adoption of solar power.

About Radiance Solar, LLC:

Based in Atlanta, Radiance Solar, LLC is a trusted engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm specializing in solar energy projects. With a track record of delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, Radiance Solar, LLC is dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean energy through the development of innovative solar installations.

About QCells:

Qcells currently operates the largest solar module factory of its kind in the United States, based in Dalton, Georgia. In January 2023, Qcells announced the largest investment in U.S. solar history to build a complete and sustainable solar supply chain in the United States. QCells continues to pave the way towards a cleaner, greener future for generations to come with their industry leading modules.

About Georgia Power:

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction.