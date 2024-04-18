Southwest Bancshares, Inc., Announces Texas Partners Bank as the Regional Bank Brand

Since our successful merger to become Texas Partners Bank years ago, our expanded Texas Partners Bank brand reflects our promise to our valued clients: a steadfast partnership with a local banking team dedicated to supporting the continued growth of our client and community.

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Texas Partners Bank, today announced its plans to brand all locations of its regional bank subsidiary under the existing bank charter name, Texas Partners Bank. These banking locations will continue to reflect their respective names of The Bank of San Antonio, The Bank of Austin, and Texas Hill Country Bank in the Bank’s respective market areas, and will update their branding to the Texas Partners Bank charter name by year-end 2024.

J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. and Texas Partners Bank, made the announcement.

“Texas Partners Bank is fueled by the steadfast power of partnerships. Our deep commitment to serving local communities is anchored by the relationships we earn every day,” Bugg said. “Texas Partners Bank is true partnership in action, thanks to the confidence our shareholders, employees, and clients have in our long-term commitment to growth.”

The newest bank location in New Braunfels will be the first branded Texas Partners Bank, followed by the financial centers in San Antonio (4), Austin (2), Kerrville (2), Fredericksburg (1), and Bandera (1).

Texas Partner member banks merged in 2020 when The Bank of Austin and Texas Hill Country Bank merged with and into The Bank of San Antonio. The name of the surviving bank’s charter was changed to Texas Partners Bank. Legacy banking locations will operate under their charter bank name, Texas Partners Bank.

“Texas Partners Bank serves three rapidly growing markets – San Antonio, Austin, and the Texas Hill Country – with personal service and independent decision-making for local businesses. We have a comprehensive regional service platform that drives growth and increases profitability,” Bugg said.

Bugg assembled a small group of investors from San Antonio’s business and civic leadership in 2007 to charter The Bank of San Antonio with $25 million in initial capital and assets. He used the same approach to charter Texas Hill Country Bank in 2009 and to charter The Bank of Austin in 2017. The three banks have common shareholders who are friends and civic and business leaders in San Antonio, Austin, and the Texas Hill Country, Bugg said, “With the newest banking location being opened in New Braunfels in 2023. Since the initial charter was issued for The Bank of San Antonio, the Bank has grown to more than $2 billion in assets in just 17 years.”

Texas Partners Bank will maintain its existing management and local banking teams. Each relationship manager has an average of 28 years of banking experience.

Brent Given, President of Texas Partners Bank, said, “We are partners for local founders. Our team delivers relationship-oriented financial services, and each of us are united in our singular mission to earn trusted partnerships.”

About Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

Southwest Bancshares, Inc., is a bank holding company based in San Antonio, Texas. It provides a broad range of financial services to its customers through Texas Partners Bank, which operates in the San Antonio, Austin, and Texas Hill Country markets. The principal executive office of Southwest Bancshares, Inc., is located at 1900 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78213.

