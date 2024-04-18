The Dairy Alliance Introduces Groundbreaking Bulk Milk Dispensers in Georgia and South Carolina Schools

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Earth Month and Earth Day on April 22, The Dairy Alliance is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking step towards sustainability and nutrition in schools. The nonprofit, funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, has introduced a sustainable and nutritional approach to dairy milk with the arrival of bulk milk dispensers at Cartersville High School in Georgia and Gaffney High School in South Carolina, spearheaded by The Dairy Alliance.

With the generous support of The Dairy Alliance and local dairy farms, these school systems are leading the charge toward a greener, healthier future. Cartersville High has installed two 3-spout dispensers with one funded via The Dairy Alliance dairy optimization grant program and one funded locally using district funds. Gaffney High School has installed one 3-spout dispenser funded via The Dairy Alliance. The milk dispensers are poised to positively impact approximately 3,300 students, enhancing their nutritional intake and championing the efforts of local dairy farmers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Earth Month through the expansion of our initiative into Georgia and South Carolina. This marks a milestone toward our mission to promote sustainability, nutrition, and support for local dairy communities,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Our commitment to fostering innovative solutions and partnerships will continue to ensure a positive impact on consumer well-being and the environment."

Complementing this shift towards bulk milk, both institutions received a Dairy Optimization grant from The Dairy Alliance, underscoring the organization's dedication to cultivating healthier school environments. Through comprehensive training for cafeteria staff and a successful dispenser launch earlier in the year, this initiative has been met with enthusiasm from both faculty and students.

By promoting increased dairy milk consumption and minimizing waste from packaging, this initiative aligns with Earth Day's mission of environmental stewardship. With dairy milk being a natural source of 13 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein crucial for growing bodies, this initiative not only benefits students' health but also contributes to a more sustainable future for our planet.

