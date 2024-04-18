Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Selects PAR Technology’s MENU & Punchh to Boost Omnichannel Ordering and Loyalty Capabilities

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company providing unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, today announces that the renowned American restaurant franchise, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, has selected PAR MENU and PAR Punchh® for its innovative omnichannel ordering and loyalty platforms. This marks a new chapter as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s returns to PAR’s ecosystem, harnessing the advanced capabilities of both solutions.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, known for their motto ‘Good Food. Good Sports.’, is set to elevate its digital presence with PAR MENU, offering a comprehensive omnichannel ordering solution. Beyond its mobile app and web interfaces for first-party ordering channels, PAR MENU seamlessly integrates with third-party delivery marketplaces like UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub, optimizing last-mile delivery management.

“MENU and Punchh complement each other, making them work Better Together and therefore benefiting Beef ‘O’ Brady’s operations, enabling them to deliver seamless guest experiences and drive revenue growth. This all-in-one solution allows brands to unify their data and experiences versus the disjointed experience we see so frequently today,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR. “We were excited to welcome the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s team back to Punchh and are even more thrilled to be supporting their first-party and third-party ordering channels with MENU. This marks a significant milestone, setting a new benchmark for omnichannel excellence and proving out our Better Together philosophy.”

At the heart of Beef 'O' Brady's return to PAR is MENU’s open API, which enables the integration with various POS systems. This strategic move not only enhances operational efficiency but also streamlines the ordering process, allowing Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to prioritize what truly matters – their guests. Furthermore, the swift adoption of MENU across all of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 140 locations, facilitating over 35,000 orders since launch, underscores its scalability and reliability.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s will further enhance its customer engagement and loyalty initiatives through the advanced features of PAR Punchh. Leveraging Punchh’s sophisticated segmentation, gamification capabilities, AI tools, and comprehensive loyalty and engagement features, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is poised to elevate both revenue-driving strategies and emotional loyalty initiatives. The incorporation of gamification elements, such as loyalty challenges, adds an interactive and rewarding dimension to the customer experience. Additionally, the platform offers easy-to-access data insights, enabling Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to make informed decisions and further optimize their marketing and operational strategies.

Heather Boggs, Chief Marketing Officer at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, emphasized the importance of an all-in-one solution in addressing their operational challenges, stating, "Implementing PAR MENU and Punchh has significantly streamlined our processes and improved our customer engagement. Having a unified solution allows us to focus more on delivering exceptional experiences to our guests while efficiently managing our operations."

About Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 140 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.