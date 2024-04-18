Monroe Capital Supports Growth of Exiger

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as the sole lead arranger and administrative agent in the funding of a senior credit facility to support the growth of Exiger, alongside private equity sponsors Carlyle, Insight Partners, and JMI.

Based in New York, NY, Exiger is the market leading SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains. Exiger provides mission-critical enterprise software that delivers visibility and insights into risk across all third-parties and down the supply chain, encompassing suppliers, parts and materials. The company serves over 500 customers globally, including 150 of the Fortune 500. Exiger also supports more than 50 government agencies in their mission to protect the most critical supply chains, defense systems, and infrastructure. The company’s AI platform (1Exiger) addresses the entire risk landscape, including foreign ownership, control or influence, environmental, social & governance, cyber, financial health, reputational, national security, regulatory, product, and operational risks.

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

