AI Medical Service Inc. Signs Joint Research Agreement with Mahidol University in Thailand

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI MEDICAL SERVICE INC. (hereinafter AIM), a medical start-up specializing in the development of diagnostic endoscopic AI, signed a joint research agreement with Mahidol University in Thailand (hereinafter Mahidol) on March 1, 2024, and began research activities on April 1, 2024. AIM is the first Japanese company to sign a joint research agreement with Mahidol in the field of endoscopic AI, and Mahidol is the first Thai institute that AIM has collaborated with thus far1.

Content and Objective of the Joint Research

AIM has initiated joint research with Mahidol to assess the practicality of its endoscopic AI.

On December 23, AIM received manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan’s Minister of Health for an AI-equipped endoscopic imaging diagnosis support system. The endoscopic AI detects lesion candidates for biopsy or other additional exam based on gross features during endoscopic examination, and kicked off sales in March 2024. Furthermore, AIM has also completed regulatory review and device registration for the same basic product in Singapore in February 2024.

AIM is aiming to expand its products reach beyond Japan to clinical sites worldwide. Collaboration with Mahidol will facilitate joint research designed to test the applicability of Japanese endoscopic AI in Thailand. Mahidol University, established in 1888, is one of Thailand's most prestigious universities, encompassing a wide range of disciplines including medicine, science, veterinary medicine, engineering, humanities, and more. It stands as the pinnacle of comprehensive national education and research institutions in Thailand.

By collaborating with Mahidol, AIM will explore the potential of utilizing Japanese gastrointestinal endoscopy AI in clinical settings in Thailand.

Comment from CEO of AIM Tomohiro Tada, M.D., Ph.D.

"I am very pleased to start a joint research project on endoscopic AI for gastric cancer with Mahidol University, one of the leading universities in Thailand. In the Asian region, the large number of gastric cancer cases and deaths, as well as difficulties associated with the detection of cancer at an early stage are serious issues that need to be addressed. AIM is committed to advancing our collaboration to promptly bring the culmination of Japan's leading expertise and achievements in endoscopic medicine, embodied in endoscopic AI, to clinical settings in Thailand."

Comment from Jirawat Swangsri, M.D., Ph.D.

Career:

Assistant Prof. Jirawat Swangsri MD.Ph.D.

Division of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Department of Surgery

Siriraj Hospital Mahidol University

Comment:

“We are excited to begin collaborating with AIM, the world leader in research and development of endoscopic AI.

As you know, esophageal cancer and gastric cancer cases are on the rise. The early detection and early treatment to the upper GI malignant would lead to better survival and quality of life. In our country, the diagnosis of these GI cancers at an early stage is difficult for both training and clinical practice. We hope that AIM's technology will be impact on clinical challenges and improve Thailand health care standards in the near future.”

About AI Medical Service Inc.

AI Medical Service (AIM) is a Tokyo-based med-tech company established with the mission to “Save Lives All Over the World.” Japan leads the world in endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, providing firms and researchers with access to large amounts of high-quality data. AIM is the leading player in the field of endoscopic AI, engaging in joint research with more than 100 medical institutions. By bringing endoscopic AI to the real-world clinical setting as soon as possible, AIM aims to reduce the number of missed cancer diagnoses and save lives around the world.

About CEO of AIM, Dr. Tomohiro Tada

Tomohiro TADA, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Tomohiro TADA is the CEO of AI Medical Service Inc., the chairperson of Tada Tomohiro The Institute of Gastroenterology & Proctology as well as Visiting Lecturer, Department of Surgical Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Dr. TADA received his M.D. of school of medicine in 1996 and Ph.D. of department of surgery in 2005 from the University of Tokyo. He trained in Colorectal Surgery at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

AIM’s Efforts Towards Global Expansion

