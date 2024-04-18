Cookies and “The Freak Brothers” Launch Strategic Partnership Ahead of 4/20

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis brand, is teaming up with the legendary stoner comic series and now adult animated show “The Freak Brothers” to release a limited-edition CookiesSF clothing capsule and a fully loaded 2.5g infused joint. This partnership ushers in a new wave of collaboration that pays homage to generations of cannabis consumers. The joint, priced at $45, is available at all Cookies and Lemonnade stores throughout California on Friday, April 19, and will be celebrated at an event at Cookies Melrose on April 27 featuring Berner and one of the stars from “The Freak Brothers,” Emmy and Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish. The launch celebrates Cookies’ co-founder and CEO, Berner, joining the star-studded cast of “The Freak Brothers” alongside Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson and more.

“We felt like ‘LSD Joint’ was an appropriate name for our collab given the Freak Brothers are from the ’70s, from San Francisco, and this joint is EXTREMELY strong. We will be dropping our collab with the Freaks on 4/19, available at all of our California stores,” said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “I love that the animated show is so weed-friendly and done with class. I'm incredibly excited to announce that I am joining the Freak Brothers show alongside an epic cast.”

Courtney Solomon, Freak Brothers’ CEO and show Executive Producer, said: “We’re excited to welcome Berner to the show. His proven track record of innovation and his authentic love of cannabis culture is a perfect marriage with the Freak Brothers. We look forward to a long collaboration together.”

Born at the apex of the counterculture revolution following the Summer of Love, with 45 million comic books translated into more than 20 languages sold worldwide, “The Freak Brothers” have carved a niche as the OGs of cannabis since 1968. Its influence has set the stage for cult classics like “Cheech and Chong,” “Half Baked,” and “Pineapple Express.” Now a globally distributed adult animated television series, “The Freak Brothers” continues to cement its legacy as an icon of cannabis culture, both on screen and on Cookies’ retail shelves.

“This is the first ever official cannabis product for ‘The Freak Brothers,’ so we wanted to lean into the cool trippy Bay Area heritage shared by both brands while producing a product the Freaks themselves would have loved to spark up,” said Greg Goldner, Head of Brand & Strategy for Freak Brothers.

As Cookies continues to innovate and push boundaries within the cannabis space, its influence reverberates not only within California but across the country and internationally, shaping narratives and challenging stereotypes surrounding cannabis consumption. The LSD Joint comes in a glow-in-the-dark tube, and the package features a unique QR code that unlocks exclusive downloadable artwork.

“From the intricate details of the engraved, reusable wood tips to the vibrant, psychedelic designs of the package, every aspect of this collaboration perfectly captures the creative ethos both ‘The Freak Brothers’ and Cookies are renowned for,” Goldner explained.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Freak Brothers” are currently streaming for free on Tubi. The show is executive produced by Courtney Solomon (“AFTER,” “Mr. Church,” “Cake”) and Mark Canton (“Power” Universe, “Arthur The King,” “300,” “Den of Thieves”), along with award-winning showrunners Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (“King of the Hill,” “American Dad”). Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers on the series.

To learn more about “The Freak Brothers,” please visit thefreakbrothers.com.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by Ad Age; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About The Freak Brothers

Created by Gilbert Shelton in 1968 and with 45M comic books sold around the world, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers is considered one of the most iconic underground comics of all time. Now a celebrity filled adult animated show that can be seen in nearly 40 countries, the Freaks are attracting a new generation of fans, while still bringing their far-out, cannabis-loving zany antics. To learn more about The Freak Brothers, visit thefreakbrothers.com.

