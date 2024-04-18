VMG Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Incline Equity Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMG Health (“VMG”), a leading healthcare consulting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its latest milestone: a dynamic partnership with Incline Equity Partners (“Incline”), underscoring its commitment to strategic evolution and growth. VMG Health’s leadership remains unchanged, and employees will maintain a significant ownership stake going forward.

Greg Koonsman, Chief Executive Officer of VMG Health, said: “Our ongoing commitment to investing in the business will allow VMG to further the professional development of our people and deliver enhanced value to clients. Together with Incline, we will work to expand products and services in ways that meet the industry’s complex and ever-evolving needs.”

Cyndy Carr, President of VMG Health, added: “Incline will help VMG achieve our long-term vision of being a data and technology driven company. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled thought leadership and innovation to our profession. We look forward to continued success in partnership with the Incline team.”

Leon Rubinov, Senior Partner at Incline, said: “VMG’s strong reputation in delivering mission-critical services complements our expertise in business services. We are excited to collaborate with VMG to expand its capabilities, both through organic growth and strategic M&A.”

About VMG Health:

VMG Health is a recognized leader in healthcare compliance, strategy, and transaction advisory services. Since 1995, the firm has been committed to delivering solutions and thought leadership to clients related to all types of healthcare organizations, facilities, and compensation arrangements. With offices across the United States, VMG Health provides the expertise its clients can rely on. For more information, please visit www.vmghealth.com.

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.