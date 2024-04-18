Watt Plaza Signs Long-Term Lease Agreement With Industrious for Full Floor of North Tower

CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watt Plaza has entered into a 10-year lease agreement with Industrious, the celebrated flexible workplace company, for a full floor of the office complex in the heart of Century City. Industrious will operate 19,000 square feet of the North Tower of Watt Plaza at 1875 Century Park East, with an expected opening date in Q4 of 2024 following a complete renovation.

Industrious provides dedicated and shared workspaces for individuals and teams, spanning a global network of over 200 locations in more than 65 cities. The company already leases nearly 40,000 square feet across two additional floors in Watt Plaza for its thriving Industrious Century City location at 1925 Century Park East, one of the company’s most successful locations in the United States.

"We are delighted to extend our productive relationship with Industrious at Watt Plaza," said Kathy McKay, Vice President of Leasing at Watt Plaza. "The decision by Industrious to expand within our complex reflects the quality of our building, amenities, services, and the dynamic environment we provide for businesses to thrive. We look forward to supporting Industrious in their continued success and growth."

Watt Plaza consists of two 23-story towers offering 900,000 square feet in the heart of Century City, one of the most popular and in-demand commercial hubs in the United States. In 2020, Watt Plaza completed a major lobby and common area renovation, further enhancing the tenant experience. The new space consists of a comfortable lounge, flexible conference center, catering wet bar for events, retail space, and a new courtyard.

“Following the remarkable demand for our original Century City location, it became evident that we had room to introduce another location into the mix,” said Natalie Levine, Senior Manager of Real Estate at Industrious. “The demand for premium coworking spaces in the Los Angeles area continues to grow, and we are thrilled to meet this demand with our newest addition and several others in 2024."

To learn more about Watt Plaza and its offerings, please visit www.wattplaza.info.

For more information about Industrious, visit www.Industriousoffice.com.

About Watt Plaza

With a commitment to environmental sustainability, technology, and customer service, Watt Plaza attracts leading businesses and professionals from around the globe. Watt Plaza comprises 900,000 square feet across two iconic 23 story towers in the heart of L.A.’s Century City, offering state-of-the-art amenities, services, and collaborative workspaces for businesses to thrive. Watt Plaza is the first office building in Los Angeles to attain Gold LEED Existing Buildings Operations and Maintenance (EB O&M) Certification and the first building in Century City to attain Platinum LEED Certification. For more information, visit www.wattplaza.info.

About Industrious

Industrious delivers the world’s best workplaces by making the office a welcoming, empowering, and delightful experience. From private offices to suites, meeting rooms, and desks, we make it easy to find a workspace that works for you – whether you come in just a few days a week, want the flexibility to work from more than one location, or need an HQ just for a day. Founded in 2011 and recognized as one of America’s 500 fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine, Industrious offers flexible workplaces at more than 200 locations in over 65 cities globally. For more information, visit www.Industriousoffice.com.