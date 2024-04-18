WithMe Partners with The Coffee Tree Roasters to Bring SipWithMe to Pittsburgh Multifamily Communities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WithMe, a leader in technology-enabled amenities for multifamily communities, has launched its innovative bean-to-cup coffee solution, SipWithMe, in the Pittsburgh market. WithMe’s exclusive coffee partner for the region is The Coffee Tree Roasters, a certified family- and woman-owned business serving the finest single farm-sourced coffee from around the world.

Through the partnership, residents at participating multifamily communities in Pittsburgh can visit SipWithMe machines in their common areas to access over 20 barista-quality beverages at the touch of a button.

“Pittsburgh is a city with a long history of quality coffee and has been a target market for SipWithMe for quite some time,” said Jim Carbone, Vice President of Operations at WithMe. “Partnering with The Coffee Tree Roasters will allow us to provide residents with convenient and thoughtfully sourced coffee products on a broader scale."

SipWithMe provides property managers with a cost-effective and time-saving amenity solution to elevate the living experience for their residents. Ordering coffee is fast and simple, typically taking less than 60 seconds. The solution’s Cup Allowance feature gives residents the perk of free coffee, with limits that support cost control for the property. Fresh coffee and ingredients are regularly delivered, the machines are monitored remotely, and live support is available seven days a week. Additionally, usage data makes it easy for owners to track return on investment.

The Coffee Tree Roasters was founded as a single coffee shop in 1993 by father and son Bill and Bill Swoope II in Squirrel Hill, PA. Since then, the company has grown exponentially and has been named Best Coffee Shop on Pittsburgh Magazine’s “The Best of The Burgh” list since 2018.

“At The Coffee Tree Roasters, we believe that coffee is a ritual,” said Jean Swoope, President and CEO of The Coffee Tree Roasters. “Through terroir, the unique sensory experience derived from a single origin roasted coffee that embodies its source, we celebrate our devotion to the highest quality coffees and the farms that produce them. Our roasting team personifies the human element of coffee on its journey from bean to cup. The unification of the two results in the ritual known as your daily coffee; a ritual The Coffee Tree Roasters has been proud to share with our communities for the last 30 years. Having the opportunity to work with SipWithMe, and to be a part of the daily coffee ritual in the communities it serves, aligns with our mission, 'To bring people together in a space where lifelong friendships are forged.' We look forward to a successful partnership."

SipWithMe serves multifamily properties across dozens of U.S. markets, including most major metros. To learn how you can bring SipWithMe to your community, contact WithMe.

About The Coffee Tree Roasters

The Coffee Tree Roasters is a certified woman-owned and operated business bringing customers the finest, perfectly roasted coffees from around the world. The Coffee Tree Roasters family has two simple goals: to serve the freshest single farm-sourced coffees in a space where lifelong relationships are forged and to support the local community by providing learning labs for business and life skills students.

For more information about Coffee Tree Roasters, visit https://coffeetree.store/.

About WithMe, Inc.

WithMe, Inc. makes people’s lives better every day through convenient, technology-powered amenities for the multifamily industry and beyond. WithMe’s PrintWithMe and SipWithMe solutions make resident printing and coffee simple, helping property management leaders deliver an elevated living experience and meet evolving resident needs for remote/hybrid workspaces while simultaneously decreasing spend, controlling costs, and saving time for staff. PrintWithMe powers printer amenities and staff solutions at thousands of multifamily, cafe and coworking locations across all 50 states. SipWithMe, now available in major markets, is disrupting the coffee amenity category.

WithMe is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, appearing on the list for the past three consecutive years, as well as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner.

Learn more at www.withme.com.