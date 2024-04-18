DHL & Horizon FCB Dubai send a parcel back in time

Imagine you could turn back the hands of time to deliver a birthday gift... on time. (Video: AETOSWire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an industry-first, DHL, in partnership with Horizon FCB Dubai, showcased a transcontinental achievement: delivering a parcel back in time. This initiative highlights DHL’s speed and reliability by delivering a birthday present across the International Date Line—from Tokyo on January 26th to Los Angeles on January 25th—just in time for a granddaughter's birthday.

The campaign targets a wide audience with a nostalgic story that enhances brand loyalty and showcases DHL's superior delivery capabilities.

Mohamed Bareche, Executive Creative Director at Horizon FCB Dubai, explains, "Our goal was to highlight not only our speed but our innovation by delivering parcels back in time. Orchestrating filming across two continents in two days and timing the perfect flight slot for the parcel was an immense challenge, but ultimately fulfilling."

Colin Smith, Creative Director, commented, "Using a birthday theme emphasized DHL’s reliability and our ability to enhance daily life significantly."

Reham Mufleh, Managing Director, added, "This idea illustrates DHL’s dedication to delivering not just packages, but emotions, proving that some ideas—like moments—are ‘Never Finished’."

This campaign, epitomized by the tagline "Delivered yesterday," positions DHL as a leader in both innovation and customer service, making the impossible, possible.

Credits:

Agency : Horizon FCB Dubai

Global CCO : Danilo Boer

Global CCO : Andrés Ordóñez

CEO : Mazen Jawad

Managing Director : Reham Mufleh

Executive Creative Director : Mohamed Bareche

Account Director : Farouk Haber

Creative Director : Colin Smith

Associate Creative Director : Thomas Nicolae

Associate Creative Director : Antonio Cué

Senior Art Director & Motion Designer : Ahmed Montaser

Post-production : Mariam Adel Awad & Antoine Nassif

Production House : Saturated Productions San Francisco

Director & Editor : Romain Thomassin

Color grading : VIVID Post House

MD : Ahmed Morsi

Colorist : Essam Abdelsalam

Music editing and SFX : Vox Haus

Head of projects : Matheus Gugelmim

Music producer : Daniel Dalla Corte & Ícaro Guedes

SFX : Cássio Machado

Client : DHL Express MENA

Marketing Director : Najwa Raslan

PR Director : Joshua Mathias

Source: AETOSWire