Manhattan West Makes Strategic Growth Investment in Volo Sports, the Largest Social Sports Network in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, announced today that Manhattan West Private Equity completed its growth equity investment in Volo Sports (Volo). Founded in 2010 as a 16-person bocce league in Baltimore, Md., Volo is the premier provider of community-focused, tech-enabled adult social sports and curated events in major cities across the U.S. With over 450,000 annual registrations, Volo has grown its presence to nine major metropolitan cities through organic launches and strategic acquisitions. Volo’s mission is to build strong communities that promote genuine human interaction and an active lifestyle. In partnership with its non-profit arm, Volo Kids, Volo supports the creation of free youth sports programming designed to promote active, resilient, and confident kids.

Through its consumer app, Volo’s comprehensive offering includes access to sports, fitness programs, structured tournaments, volunteering through Volo Kids, and social activities enabling users to meet and connect both on and off the field. The app allows players to create teams as a captain, invite their friends, register/pay for leagues, chat with members of their team, and see their schedules and standings. Volo Pass, Volo’s monthly membership program, allows players to access unlimited pickup games, practices, league drop-ins, fitness classes, and social events.

Supported by a loyal user base and brand recognition in the communities it serves, Volo will leverage Manhattan West’s investment and partnership to continue its momentum and capitalize on the evergreen social sports sector by continuing its rapid growth into new markets. “We are embarking on a game-changing partnership with Manhattan West that we feel will take Volo to the next level of growth. Our ultimate goal is to grow our Volo community, create deeper social connections in our cities, and expand the impact of Volo Kids,” said Giovanni Marcantoni, Founder and CEO at Volo Sports. “We see Manhattan West as the perfect teammate to help us achieve further growth. The network, funding, and intellectual capital from this partnership will help us better serve our existing user base, improve our product offering, and bring the Volo experience to even more cities throughout the U.S.”

“Volo's reputation speaks for itself—they are the champions of social sports and community building. We're excited to join them at this pivotal moment and fuel Volo's next chapter of the business,” said Matt Gibbons, Managing Director of Private Equity at Manhattan West. “At Manhattan West, we partner with amazing management teams to drive exponential growth, and with Volo's momentum and future plans, we're confident we'll accomplish this together."

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West Private Equity is an active value-add investor in the lower-middle-market focused on the media, entertainment, sports, and consumer sectors. As part of a global strategic investment firm, Manhattan West also provides private wealth, tax services, business management, and proprietary alternative investments across private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt. For more information about Manhattan West’s diverse team and investment approach, visit manhattanwest.com.

About Volo Sports

Volo Sports is the country's largest provider of community-focused, tech-enabled adult social sports and curated events. The company offers unlimited access to sports, fitness programs, structured tournaments, social activities, and virtual events, enabling users to meet and connect on and off the field. Volo builds strong communities that promote genuine human interaction and an active lifestyle. In partnership with its nonprofit arm, Volo Kids, Volo supports the creation of free youth sports programming designed to build communities of active, resilient, and confident kids. To learn more, visit www.volosports.com.