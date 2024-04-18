Kinaxis Welcomes Valantic to its Growing Partner Ecosystem

OTTAWA, Ontario & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today welcomed its newest System Integrator (SI) partner, Valantic, one of the world’s leading digital solutions, consulting and software companies, to the company’s growing partner ecosystem. Supporting Kinaxis’ desire to expand its PartnerLink program with regional specialists who can offer tailored customer implementation support services to suit individual market requirements, Valantic will offer its decades of expertise in complex enterprise software implementations to help companies across the European region optimize their global supply chain activities.

"The partnership with Kinaxis allows us to combine our process consulting expertise with leading supply chain planning technology, offering unprecedented agility and precision for our joint customers, " said Karl Forster, senior vice president supply chain digitalization & transformation at Valantic. "Kinaxis' ability to analyze complex supply chain data in real time, simulate different scenarios, and create AI-driven planning and forecasting is unparalleled and we look forward to adding their flagship concurrent planning platform to the mix of competencies we can offer to suit companies’ digitization needs at a time where supply chain resiliency has never been more important.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes System Integrators, Cloud partners, Solution Extension partners, and Value-Added Resellers – is a robust ecosystem of organizations who share a belief in the power of end-to-end supply chain orchestration as a means to accelerate strategic transformation and optimize global supply chains.

“The level of expertise we look for when bringing on a new System Integrator is high – we want to make sure they’re the right fit for us and that they’re bringing the right tools for our customers,” said Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “We’re excited to partner with Valantic and to offer more comprehensive and advanced orchestration solutions as an increasing number of businesses seek out ways to gain supply chain clarity in our complex world.”

Visit Valantic at Hannover Messe (April 22-26, 2024, Booth F28 in Hall 15) to learn more about the new integration and Valantic’s strong track record of providing customers with supply chain optimization solutions with end-to-end business planning and continuous orchestration across time horizons, business processes, and organizational boundaries.

To register for the Hannover Messe, please visit https://www.valantic.com/en/events/valantic-goes-hannover-messe-2024/

To learn more about Kinaxis and its partners, please visit kinaxis.com/partners.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About valantic

valantic is Number 1 for digital transformation and one of the fastest growing digital solutions, consulting, and software companies on the market. More than 500 blue chip clients rely on valantic, including 33 of 40 DAX companies and many leading international companies as well. With more than 4,000 specialized digitalization experts and net sales of approx. EUR 600 million in 2024(e), valantic is represented in 18 international locations around the globe.

More than 2,000 digitalization projects over the past five years have shown that valantic understands the business challenges of its customers. From strategy to tangible implementation, they have the necessary expertise to accompany projects from start to finish and make them successful. In this, valantic combines technological expertise with industry knowledge and the human touch.

valantic consults companies on all challenges of digital transformation, helps them to better manage their corporate performance and leverage the potential of data and artificial intelligence. In addition, valantic supports its customers in optimally shaping the customer experience, profitably using core digitalization technologies and optimizing company processes from end to end. www.valantic.com/en