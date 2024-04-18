Moveworks Announces Strategic Collaboration With Microsoft to Deliver Secure, Scalable Generative AI Solutions to Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, a leading generative AI copilot for enterprise employee support, today announced a new multi-year collaboration with Microsoft. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in standardizing Moveworks' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform on Microsoft Azure — a move that underscores Microsoft Azure's ability to meet the demand for Moveworks’ Next-Generation Copilot.

"We are seeing significant customer demand for our new Next-Generation Copilot, and Microsoft Azure provides the stability, security, and privacy standards required to deliver that experience at a first-class level," said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. "With Microsoft's flexible offerings, including the latest NVIDIA GPUs and Azure OpenAI Service’s provisioned throughput units (PTUs), we are able to build and deliver cutting-edge generative AI use cases to our customers at scale.”

The Moveworks Copilot is powered by the Moveworks Reasoning Engine — a combination of Moveworks’ proprietary large language model (LLM), MoveLM, and Azure OpenAI Service generative AI capabilities. Moveworks leverages Azure OpenAI Service advanced AI technology, such as retrieval augmented generation, LLM chaining and prompt engineering to enable the Moveworks Copilot with advanced reasoning capabilities — allowing employees to interact with and take action across all business systems through natural language.

"Microsoft's collaboration with Moveworks demonstrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service's role in reshaping how businesses operate," said Katy Brown, CVP, Software and Digital Platforms, Microsoft. "Together, we're directly embedding cutting-edge AI into employees' daily tasks, and responding to our customers' calls for deeper, actionable intelligence. Through this collaboration we are unlocking new levels of productivity and innovation by making generative AI accessible and secure across various industries."

This partnership also extends beyond technological integration, with the Moveworks Copilot now available through Microsoft Marketplace. Furthermore, the collaboration will make it easier for mutual customers to purchase and deploy Moveworks’ transformative generative AI solutions within their business. Joint customers can now apply their existing Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) towards the purchase of the Moveworks Copilot and can extend the power of Microsoft Teams throughout their organization by deploying Moveworks within Teams.

The upcoming Moveworks.global conference on April 23, 2024, will feature Katy Brown, corporate vice president of enterprise sales, software and digital platforms at Microsoft, alongside Shah to discuss the strategic depth of this partnership. Together, they will share insights on why this collaboration represents the future of AI in the enterprise — an occasion that underscores the commitment of both companies to lead the industry towards innovative AI solutions that are not only scalable but also deliver tangible ROI today.

For more information and to register for Moveworks.global, visit: https://global.moveworks.com/2024

