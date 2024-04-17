Agreement with Futura Vacanze for Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel Services

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sostravel.com S.p.A. announces that it has signed a new multi-year agreement with Futura Vacanze, one of the leading Italian Tour Operators, to offer vacations to the Sea, Mountains, and Wellness destinations.

The Lost Luggage Concierge service is an exclusive luggage search, tracking, and delivery service automatically included in Futura Vacanze packages with international destinations. The service includes active tracking with compensation of up to €100 per day for delayed luggage delivery starting 48 hours after the report and up to €4,000 for permanent luggage loss. Customers traveling within Italy can purchase the service as an add-on.

Dr. Travel is a telemedicine service that changes how travelers receive instant medical assistance. It offers on-call video consultations for travelers needing medical advice during their trips. Dr. Travel will be provided to all Futura Vacanze international travelers so they can book and conduct visits with a doctor/paediatrician through their smartphones.

Massimo Crippa, General Manager of Sostravel.com, commented: "We are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Futura Vacanze, which marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative and valuable services to travelers. Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel will be available to Futura Vacanze customers traveling abroad, offering immediate and reliable solutions for any issues during their journeys."

About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a company providing digital services to travelers, operating through the sostravel and flio apps and the web platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amare.travel.

Over 1 million travelers worldwide have used Sostravel.com as a travel companion to find deals and receive information to improve the quality of their trips. The company is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan under the symbol SOS and on the OTCQB in New York under the symbol SOSAF.

About Futura Vacanze

Founded in 1995, it is one of the leading Tour Operators in Italy. It specializes in resort villages under the Futura Club and Futura Style brands. Subsequently, the company has expanded its presence beyond national borders by announcing an expansion in Kenya.

Futura Vacanze offers a variety of destinations in Italy—with resorts in Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, and Campania—and abroad, such as Kenya, Tunisia, Marsa Alam, and Sharm El Sheikh.