WEB Aruba Signs Water-as-a-Service® BOOT Agreement with Seven Seas Water Group

ORANJESTAD, Aruba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Water-En Energiebedrijf Aruba (“WEB”) and Seven Seas Water Group (“SSWG”), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® (WaaS®) solutions, jointly announced today the signing of a 10-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) Agreement. Seven Seas Water (Aruba) VBA will construct a new seawater reverse osmosis (“SWRO”) plant, contributing a total of a minimum of 16,500 cubic meters of daily drinking water per day. The new plant will be part of WEB’s long-term plan and the Water Roadmap to meet continued demand for water and will replace a temporary water production facility. SSWG was awarded the contract after a competitive tender process, which was issued in 2023. The new water plant will be located on WEB’s existing facilities and is scheduled to commence operations by mid-2026.

WEB Aruba CEO, Mr. Alfredo A. Koolman, commented on the significance of this agreement, stating, “This project represents a key milestone for both WEB and Aruba. It will significantly enhance our water production capacity, ensuring that we can meet the current and future demand for high-quality drinking water. We take great pride in supplying top-quality water to our residents and visitors, and this new plant will sustain our reliability and affordability. I would like to thank the WEB team for managing the selection process and working with SSWG on developing this project.”

Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group, expressed his excitement for collaborating with WEB Aruba, saying, "We are tremendously honored to have been chosen to provide reliable fresh drinking water to WEB Aruba on this landmark project. This significant project is one of the largest public desalination tenders in the Caribbean over the past decade. We are very impressed by WEB’s long-term vision and the team’s commitment to quality, safety, and reliability. Our long-term Water-as-a-Service® model perfectly aligns with WEB Aruba's strategic objectives, and we are enthusiastic about strengthening our position as a robust and reliable local provider of desalinated drinking water in the region.”

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 20 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, owns and operates, delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

About WEB Aruba

WEB has been producing water for the island of Aruba since 1932 and began producing energy for the island in 1958. The average production, through seawater desalination, per day is ± 36.000 m3. WEB Aruba’s ISO 17025 accredited laboratory has very stringent procedures to meet quality requirements for drinking water and complies with the WHO guidelines in every way. The drinking water produced at WEB Aruba is pumped to 7 water storage tanks on its own premises. Besides these tanks, there are 7 water tanks installed at strategic points on the island. The distribution tanks also serve as buffers for water pressure as they are located on hill tops with elevations ranging from 60 to 110 meters above sea level. For more information, please visit www.webaruba.com.