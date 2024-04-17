Recording Academy® Continues Ongoing Mission to Empower Music’s Next Generation With Launch of GRAMMY GO™ in Partnership With Coursera

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRAMMY GO™, a new online initiative from the Recording Academy®, has partnered with Coursera, a leading online learning platform, to offer classes tailored for music creators and industry professionals. Continuing the Academy’s ongoing mission to serve all music people, this partnership empowers the next generation of the music community with practical, up-to-the moment digital content that provides wisdom for both emerging and established members of the industry. With a variety of specializations tailored to creative and professional growth, GRAMMY GO on Coursera includes courses taught by Recording Academy members, featuring GRAMMY® winners and nominees and offering real-life lessons learners can put to work right away.

“Whether it be through a GRAMMY Museum® program, GRAMMY Camp® or GRAMMY U®, the GRAMMY organization is committed to helping music creators flourish, and the Recording Academy is proud to introduce our newest learning platform GRAMMY GO in partnership with Coursera,” said Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy. “A creator’s growth path is ongoing, and these courses have been crafted to provide learners with the essential tools to grow in their professional and creative journeys.”

Starting today, enrollment is open for GRAMMY GO’s first Coursera specialization, “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals,” taught by Joey Harris, international music/marketing executive and CEO of Joey Harris Inc., and featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and five-time GRAMMY winner Jimmy Jam, 10-time GRAMMY nominee Janelle Monáe and three-time GRAMMY winner Victoria Monét. This specialization will help participants gain the skills, knowledge and confidence to build a strong brand presence and cultivate a devoted audience within the ever-changing music industry. The partnership’s second course, launching later this summer, aims to strengthen the technological and audio skills of a music producer. “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song” will be taught by Carolyn Malachi, Howard University professor and GRAMMY nominee, and will include appearances by GRAMMY winner CIRKUT, three-time GRAMMY winner Hit-Boy, artist and celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey, five-time GRAMMY nominee and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., and 15-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman. Pre-enrollment for “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song” opens today.

“We are honored to welcome GRAMMY GO, our first entertainment partner, to the Coursera community,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “With these self-paced online Specializations, aspiring music professionals all over the world have an incredible opportunity to learn directly from iconic artists and industry experts. Together with GRAMMY GO, we can empower tomorrow's pioneers of the music industry to explore their passion today.”

GRAMMY GO also serves as the music community’s newest digital hub for career pathways and editorial content that provides industry insights for members of the industry; visit go.grammy.com for more. For information and enrollment, please visit the landing pages for “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals” and “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song.”

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.

ABOUT GRAMMY GO

GRAMMY GO is the first creator-to-creator learning platform from the Recording Academy; a vibrant, diverse, global community dedicated to empowering music’s next generation. It puts the wisdom and experience of GRAMMY winners and nominees, Recording Academy members, and industry pros into practical, up-to-the moment coursework and content. GRAMMY GO is where everyone who wants to build their future in music can learn from the best: those who are shaping the industry of tomorrow.